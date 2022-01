Warzone’s laundry list of problems continues to add up, and now some players have experienced an obscure bug that causes the entire Caldera map to remain invisible. Call of Duty players are waiting patiently for the arrival of the next major update to hit Vanguard, as fresh weapon updates will keep the meta interesting. However, perhaps even more important will be the bug fixes and quality of life changes, as glitches continue to hinder the Caldera experience.

