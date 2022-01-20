Take a 360° tour of the Hisui region ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus release

Thanks to Team Instinct leader Spark’s intuition, the second mechanism of the mysterious door was unlocked during Pokémon GO’s Mountains of Power event. In hopes of unlocking the third and final mechanism, Spark is trusting his intuition again. He believes that Electric-type Pokémon can use their powers to open the mechanism. Thus, Trainers will be tasked with catching Electric-type Pokémon in a brand new event that is inspired by power plants located in the Kanto and Kalos regions. Yet, generating all this electricity may have alerted Team GO Rocket about Professor Willow’s research.
