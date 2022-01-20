Take a 360° tour of the Hisui region ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus release

We’re two weeks away from Fire Emblem Heroes’ 5th anniversary, and an annual tradition has just begun. It’s time again for all fans and summoners to Choose Your Legends!. By visiting the Choose Your Legends: Round 6 website, anyone can cast a vote once per day for their character of choice. These can be from any Fire Emblem title, including Heroes itself and Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE, and can be changed from day to day. The two most popular male and female characters will then form a four-hero summoning focus later this year, with powerful skills and special outfits.

