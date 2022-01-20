Report: Google is making an augmented reality headset, won’t call it Google Glass

In a move that looks likely to happen, the device we’ve been colloquially referring to as the Pixel Fold may be going by a completely different name: the Pixel Notepad. Yep, that’s really what it might go by. While I’m already not a fan of this naming, I can kind of see what Google might be thinking, here. With a device that opens up like a pocketable notepad, you need a name that denotes this. With Samsung already owning the ‘fold’ nomenclature, I’m sure Google wanted to go in a direction that could differentiate them a bit. Hence, Notepad.

