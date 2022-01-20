Report: Google is making an augmented reality headset, won’t call it Google Glass

WSJ today reported that Microsoft augmented reality (AR) team lost around 100 people in the past 1 year alone, to Meta (formerly known as Facebook). Microsoft introduced the HoloLens headset in 2016. According to analyst estimates, Microsoft has shipped between 200,000 and 250,000 HoloLens units since its launch. Due to the high price tag and lack of immersive experience, Microsoft shifted the focus of HoloLens to the enterprise market. Even though Microsoft has confirmed that it will release a consumer version of HoloLens in the future, its focus is now on the enterprise market. In fact, Microsoft won a contract to deliver 120,000 military-adapted HoloLens augmented reality headsets worth as much as $21.88 billion over 10 years.
