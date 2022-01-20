ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

2 pedestrians killed in Arlington, driver arrested

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two pedestrians were killed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday in Arlington, Washington.

The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m.

Two adult pedestrians died at the scene. Both directions of Highway 9 were closed as part of the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was being processed Thursday morning for suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Md. police: 1 killed in collision between SUV and sweeper

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle driver was killed this weekend on a Maryland road when his vehicle collided with a street sweeper, police said. Dennis L. Johnson Jr., 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened early Saturday just after midnight on Pulaski Highway, located in the Rosedale community of Baltimore County, according to a county police news release.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Police: 3 people dead in highway crash in New Orleans suburb

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say three people were killed in a late night crash on along a highway in a New Orleans suburb. Witnesses told police in Kenner that a vehicle traveling the wrong way in eastbound lanes of Airline Highway was struck by a second car crossing the highway at an intersection. Both vehicles struck a power pole after colliding at about 10 p.m. Saturday, news outlets reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

3 arrested after man assaulted outside Michigan restaurant

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gunfire outside Brann’s Steakhouse just after 12 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said several people were fighting in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, with injuries to his face and head. Deputies determined the man was injured in an assault, and was not shot.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Arlington, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Arlington, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, WA
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Man lying in road struck by car and killed Saturday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was lying in the road died after he was struck by a car in northern St. Louis County. The Missouri Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Terence Davis was lying in the turn lane of West Florissant Avenue when he was struck by a car around 10 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Fire marshal: Elderly woman dies in Louisiana house fire

FRANKLINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say an elderly woman died after her mobile home caught fire early Sunday. The state fire marshal’s office says the deadly fire ignited at a home Franklinton in Washington Parish. Firefighters were dispatched to the home at about 4 a.m., the agency said in a statement, but the woman died inside before she could be rescued.
FRANKLINTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Seattle Times
The Associated Press

Kidnapping suspect dies in custody at a Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man charged with trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy in 2020 has died in custody while awaiting trial. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 64-year-old Webb Wray Ketcherside died Thursday at a Wichita hospital where he was being treated for an undisclosed “serious chronic illness.”
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Fire in senior housing claims a life in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — One person died and another was injured when a fire broke out in a seven-story building that serves as housing for seniors and people with disabilities, officials said. There was heavy smoke throughout parts of the seven-story building even though the fire was contained to...
ARLINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Associated Press

3 of 6 husky puppies stolen from Va. pet salon found

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three of the six newborn huskies stolen from an eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother, the dogs’ owner said. The partial retrieval comes as Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny for stealing the puppies -- each about 2 weeks old -- and other crimes.
HAMPTON, VA
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Woman sent fake fax trying to free jail inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman was arrested and charged after sending a fake fax that she hoped would get her boyfriend released from jail. The Lee County jail received a fax Jan. 11 purporting to be from the county Justice Court, saying it was ordering the release of an inmate, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
LEE COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy