2 pedestrians killed in Arlington, driver arrested

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two pedestrians were killed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday in Arlington, Washington.

The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m.

Two adult pedestrians died at the scene. Both directions of Highway 9 were closed as part of the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was being processed Thursday morning for suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.