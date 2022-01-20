ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana woman pleads to crash that killed 28-year-old man

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A woman with a history of DWI arrests has pleaded guilty to charges related to a car crash that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Latasha Hicks, 46, of St. James, pleaded guilty Wednesday to her third DWI offense and vehicular homicide in the March 15, 2020, death of Brian Gros Jr., of Pierre Part, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, District Attorney Rickey Babin’s office told news outlets.

Hicks faces up to 30 years in prison, said Babin’s spokesperson, Tyler Cavalier. As part of the plea agreement, sentencing has been deferred, pending a pre-sentence investigation. While awaiting sentencing, she remains out on bond, Cavalier said.

According to a Louisiana State Police investigation of the accident, Hicks was traveling westbound on Hwy. 70 in Belle Rose when her car crossed the centerline and struck head on an eastbound pickup truck driven by Gros.

Both Gros and Hicks were transported to area hospitals with severe injuries. Gros died shortly after the crash.

Cavalier said the crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest connected to a 2012 case for a third offense DWI in Ascension Parish.

Hicks had been arrested four prior times for DWI at the time she slammed into Gros’ truck in March. According to investigators, she was more than two times over the legal limit of .08 when she caused the wreck. Crash reports indicate her blood alcohol was a .190.

The Associated Press

Sheriff: Woman sent fake fax trying to free jail inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman was arrested and charged after sending a fake fax that she hoped would get her boyfriend released from jail. The Lee County jail received a fax Jan. 11 purporting to be from the county Justice Court, saying it was ordering the release of an inmate, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
LEE COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Man lying in road struck by car and killed Saturday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was lying in the road died after he was struck by a car in northern St. Louis County. The Missouri Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Terence Davis was lying in the turn lane of West Florissant Avenue when he was struck by a car around 10 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Md. police: 1 killed in collision between SUV and sweeper

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle driver was killed this weekend on a Maryland road when his vehicle collided with a street sweeper, police said. Dennis L. Johnson Jr., 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened early Saturday just after midnight on Pulaski Highway, located in the Rosedale community of Baltimore County, according to a county police news release.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

3 of 6 husky puppies stolen from Va. pet salon found

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three of the six newborn huskies stolen from an eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother, the dogs’ owner said. The partial retrieval comes as Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny for stealing the puppies -- each about 2 weeks old -- and other crimes.
HAMPTON, VA
