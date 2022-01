If you've been in Yakima this month you know we got hit with snow and a lot of it. Driving conditions were horrific with snow everywhere and ice forming under. Now a week or so later we're still dealing with the aftermath of snow. Thankfully, Yakima city workers have been on top of it, plowing the streets and doing their best to lay down rock salt to cause better conditions.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO