ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Suspended Georgia deputy resigns over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECaLa_0dr7Tmog00
Ahmaud Arbery memorial Ahmaud Arbery memorial

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy suspended for a social media comment he made about Ahmaud Arbery has now resigned.

Deputy Paul Urhahn posted a comment on a WGXA-TV Facebook post discussing the sentencing of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder. Urhahn commented “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.”

The comment was later deleted, but screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The office investigated Urhahn and determined he violated departmental policy and was suspended pending termination.

Under the office’s policy, Urhahn had 10 days to appeal the decision or he would face termination on Jan. 20. Urhahn did not appeal and resigned Wednesday.

WGXA-TV obtained a copy of Urhahn’s resignation letter. He wrote that he appreciated the opportunity to work for the department for 20 years but he did not support how the sheriff’s office handled the investigation.

“However, as you are aware, during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Rights to Free Speech, a very unfortunate series of events occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, is something I cannot support. After deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue to do so would be against who I am and what I believe.”

Chief Deputy Billy Rape said Urhahn, who had been with the office for 20 years, had been disciplined in the past for other violations.

He said Urhahn’s firing was based solely on “the destruction of public respect for himself and our department through all of the social media outrage.”

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Radio

Another delay for ex-deep-sea treasure hunter stuck in jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The long-running case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter marking his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has hit yet another roadblock. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

6 found dead in Milwaukee home; police investigating as homicides

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of six people found in a Milwaukee home as possible homicides, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WISN and WITI, Milwaukee police discovered five of the victims – four men and one woman – dead Sunday afternoon while officers were conducting a welfare check at a home near West Wright and North 21st streets. Authorities later recovered the body of another man, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy