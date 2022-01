(The Center Square) – A federal judge Friday blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal employees, another loss for Biden’s mandates that could set up another showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown issued an injunction to halt the federal mandate. Brown said the case considers whether the president can "with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment. ...

