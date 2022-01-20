ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota prison system feeling impact of omicron variant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota corrections officials say the state’s prisons have been hit hard by the coronavirus omicron variant.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says active COVID-19 cases total 151, more than double last Friday’s total and infecting about one-tenth of the prison system population. There are three dozen more cases among prison staff.

“We’ve worked hard to prepare for this, and our very high vaccination and booster rates among residents have resulted in very few seriously ill people, and we are not anticipating any hospital admissions at this time,” State Correctional Health Authority Dr. John Hagan said.

Inmates have a choice on whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccination rates as of Jan. 13 ranged from about 82% at the Heart River Correctional Center in Mandan to about 90% at the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck, according to corrections data. The rate at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck is about 86%, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Not all of the new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated inmates.

“We are seeing people who are vaccinated receive a positive test; however, the vaccinations are lessening the severity of the cases,” said corrections spokeswoman Kayli Richards. “We have no one seriously ill from COVID, on oxygen, or in the hospital at this time.”

Visitation was suspended Jan. 12 at the State Penitentiary, Friday at the women’s prison in New England, and Wednesday at the Missouri River Correctional Center due to the recent high rate of positive cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country with about 64% of adults being fully vaccinated and about 57% of those 5 and older.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Governor delays new nursing home staffing requirements

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is delaying a new law that would fine nursing homes for failing to comply with minimum staffing requirements. Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order Friday that delays the law from going into effect until at least Feb. 14, the Providence Journal reported. The law was supposed to go into effect Jan. 1, but nursing homes warned they were be unable to meet the requirements amid ongoing staffing shortages.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Maine might switch to electronic vehicle lien, title system

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine might update its vehicle lien and title system by moving more of it online. Republican Rep. Mike Perkins of Oakland introduced a bill that’s working its way through the Maine Legislature. Perkins said the bill allows the state to create an electronic process for maintaining and exchanging title and lien information.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Newspaper: Maine monoclonal doses drop with testing backlog

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s backlog of 46,000 positive COVID-19 tests artificially lowered its numbers of confirmed cases, coinciding with a reduction in the amount of lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments shipped to the state. Shipments of sotrovimab, one of few medications that are effective against the omicron variant,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
The Associated Press

Maine National Guard troops return from deployment to Africa

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 100 soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard’s B Company have returned home from a 10-month deployment to Africa. Senior leaders greeted the soldiers on the flight line Saturday before they marched inside to music the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band — and the waiting arms of family members, WABI-TV reported.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

$500K in grants available for Vermont specialty crops

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has announced $500,000 in federal grant funds available to boost the state’s specialty crop industries. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery crops, the agency said. Grants are available to...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Omicron#Department Of Corrections#Missouri River#Covid#Ap#The State Penitentiary#The Bismarck Tribune
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Woman sent fake fax trying to free jail inmate

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman was arrested and charged after sending a fake fax that she hoped would get her boyfriend released from jail. The Lee County jail received a fax Jan. 11 purporting to be from the county Justice Court, saying it was ordering the release of an inmate, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
LEE COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Chicago schools change COVID data tracking raising questions

CHICAGO (AP) — The nation’s third-largest school district has quietly changed how it tracks COVID-19 in schools, renewing concerns about the accuracy and transparency of data used to make decisions during the pandemic. Chicago Public Schools officials recently acknowledged the district altered how it notes school infections after...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy