ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

School Bus Crash Reported On Jersey Shore: Developing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqfI3_0dr7SU7x00
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

A crash involving a school bus occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The collision with a car occurred before 1 p.m. at Five Points and Stone Hill roads in Colts Neck, initial reports said.

There were injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

Colts Neck police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Hampden County Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Massachusetts that killed one occupant of the vehicle and injured another. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, near 967 Main Street in the Hampden County town of Wilbraham, according to the Wilbraham Police Department. Police said the two...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Sports Car Totaled In Bergen Garage Fire

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a Friday night garage fire off Route 17 in Wood-Ridge that totaled a performance sports car. The call came in from Hackensack Street off Anderson Avenue a minute before 6 p.m. Firefighters cut their way into the detached garage and extinguished the blaze, which destroyed a later-model...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colts Neck, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Accidents
Colts Neck, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Jersey Shore#Traffic Accident#School Bus Crash Reported#Stone Hill
Daily Voice

PA Family Loses Longtime Trailer Home, Dogs To Fire

A West Caln family is getting community support after losing its trailer home to a massive fire. Flames shot out of the trailer home on the 300 block of Hill Road broke out Friday evening, bringing several fire companies to the scene. A GoFundMe set for the victims identifies them...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

SEE: Jitney Bus Plows Into Paterson Apartment

UPDATE: Firefighters reported only minor injuries after a jitney collided with an SUV and slammed into a ground-floor apartment in Paterson overnight. City Wide Towing removed the bus on a flatbed after it knocked a fire hydrant off its base and crashed into the three-story building at the corner of Pearl and Summer streets around 2 a.m. Saturday.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Suffolk Man, 24, Driving Drunk Nabbed With Ghost Gun At Correctional Facility, Sheriff Says

A Long Island man was charged after authorities said he drove to a correctional facility while intoxicated and was found in possession of a "ghost gun." Daniel Apolinario, age 24, of Bay Shore, entered the Riverhead Correctional Facility parking lot through the employee entrance at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and he tried to exit jail grounds the wrong way through the visiting entrance, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Head-On Collision In Ridgewood Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized after two sedans crashed head-on into one another on Friday in Ridgewood. A BMW and a Honda collided at the intersection of West Ridgewood Avenue and North Monroe Street across from the West Side Presbyterian Church shortly before 11:30 a.m. The impact sent the Honda into...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy