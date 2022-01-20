School Bus Crash Reported On Jersey Shore: Developing

School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

A crash involving a school bus occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The collision with a car occurred before 1 p.m. at Five Points and Stone Hill roads in Colts Neck, initial reports said.

There were injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

Colts Neck police were not immediately available for comment.

