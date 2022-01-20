ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'completely healthy' after heart scare

By Krishan Davis
90min.com
 3 days ago

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says further tests on his heart have revealed it is "absolutely fine" after he was diagnosed with cardiac lesions at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Gabon international returned to London from Cameroon earlier this week following the diagnosis, which came after a positive Covid-19...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave but must choose between these FIVE elite clubs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been told he can leave Arsenal this month and must now choose between PSG, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille. That is according to Sky Sports, who reveal the quintet of superclubs have each made enquiries over the striker's availability. Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta is reportedly happy to see the player leave after a dispute saw the Gabon international stripped of the club captaincy and pushed to the fringes of the Gunners' squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea need an attitude adjustment before Tottenham game

Thomas Tuchel has admitted both he and Chelsea’s players must carry out a quick-fire attitude adjustment after allowing frustrations to get the better of them.German coach Tuchel conceded the Blues let their waning Premier League title bid get under their skin after the 1-0 loss at runaway leaders and defending champions Manchester City.Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were caught in a lengthy animated conversation amid Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.And Tuchel believes he and his players will be refreshed and ready to go again when hosting Tottenham in the league on Sunday.“We decided we would give the players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary

Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
90min.com

Granit Xhaka defends poor disciplinary record at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka says he will continue to take risks and cannot change his style of play in response to Arsenal's recent poor disciplinary record. The Switzerland international was dismissed in the first leg of the Gunners' Carabao Cup semi final with Liverpool. They held on for a draw in that game but the Reds were victorious in the return fixture, with Thomas Partey also seeing red late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonjo Shelvey fires Newcastle to second win of the season to boost survival bid

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Harry Kane says Spurs must 'take advantage' of Antonio Conte's tenure

Harry Kane has admitted Tottenham must "take advantage" of new manager Antonio Conte's arrival as they look to climb the table under the Italian. Spurs have improved since ditching Nuno Espirito Santo for Conte, going nine games unbeaten in the Premier League as they target a top four spot. There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Arsenal#Gabon#Saudi
AFP

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions. Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in over four hours of football at this year's tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi's team. It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defence.
SOCCER
90min.com

Lionel Messi returns to PSG squad for first appearance of 2022

Lionel Messi is in line to make his PSG return on Sunday after head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be in the squad. The Argentina international hasn’t played for PSG since before Christmas after testing positive for Covid-19 while he was back home in Argentina during the recent winter break.
SOCCER
90min.com

Jamie Carragher recalls the time when Lionel Messi called him a 'donkey'

PSG superstar Lionel Messi hasn't set Ligue 1 ablaze as everyone expected him to when he left Barcelona to make a move to France. The Argentine has scored just one goal in Ligue 1 this season, with some under-whelming performances for the Parisians. There were quite a few pundits who...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford clash given third date after being postponed twice

Burnley and Watford will hope it is third time lucky as their Premier League fixture has been rearranged for February 5 with a 6pm kick-off time.The fixture was postponed for a second time earlier this week. It was originally due to be played on December 15 but was called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Watford squad before an outbreak at Burnley forced the postponement of the rearranged match on January 18.But with both sides having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, it has been rescheduled for the weekend of the fourth-round fixtures.On Thursday, Watford boss Claudio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

5 favourite international opponents of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, with the striker winning numerous professional and individual honours during his career so far, including five Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo is Portugal's and the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of international football...
SOCCER
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jadon Sancho offered to Barcelona after 'horrible start' at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer Jadon Sancho to Barcelona following his disappointing start to life at Old Trafford. After being long-term admirers of the Borussia Dortmund man, the Red Devils finally snapped up the 21-year-old last summer in a whopping £73m deal. But the England international has failed to replicate his fine form in Manchester, having scored just twice in 23 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Diego Carlos' representatives urge Sevilla to seal Newcastle transfer

Diego Carlos' representatives have arrived in Seville in a bid to convince director of football Monchi to sell the defender to Newcastle with talks ongoing. The Magpies have identified Carlos as their top target in defence for the January transfer window and have made a number of bids for the Brazilian, but Sevilla have so far shown few signs of relenting.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea eyeing Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa

Chelsea have been linked with a new name in their search a left-sided defender to cover for long-term injury absentee Ben Chilwell: Stuttgart's Borna Sosa. England international Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone surgery on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament at the end of 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy