Every monitor has a color profile, which is why an image may look better on one than another. The same applies to documents, web pages, and everything else. So how do you make an image on one monitor look the same as the other? Technically you cannot, but you can get close. You can do it via the Color Management tool in Windows. That said, when doing so, if the color management doesn’t work as expected, you would be stuck. It’s an essential tool for graphic designers or photographers. This post will guide how to fix the problem if the Color Management is not working in Windows 11/10.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO