Combat Sports

Konnan Reportedly Needs A Kidney Transplant

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, wrestling legend Konnan recently underwent successful heart surgery due to the effects from his bout with COVID-19 in February 2021. Konnan is still dealing with health problems, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The 58-year-old is now in the need of another kidney transplant....

wrestlinginc.com

