Konnan Reportedly Needs A Kidney Transplant

Drew McIntyre is reportedly looking to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, McIntyre was written out of the storylines at WWE Day 1 on January 1 after defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. After the match, Moss and Happy Baron Corbin attacked McIntyre and WWE later announced that he suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions in the attack. It was then reported that the beatdown angle was done because McIntyre has been dealing with legitimate neck issues for several weeks. He needed to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation. McIntyre, sporting a neck brace, was then seen in Pittsburgh earlier this month to undergo tests with Dr. Joseph Maroon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO