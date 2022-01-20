ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Snellville teen dies after being hit by driver turning into parking space, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7ORz_0dr7Rfqr00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a student who was hit and killed by a driver Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex off Kings Gate Circle in Gwinnett County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Snellville police said a driver hit 16-year-old Camaya Harris while turning into a parking space.

Gwinnett County Fire said Harris died at the scene just feet from her front door.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings talked to Camaya’s family, who said she was walking to the bus stop when she was hit.

Vern Wood said she can’t believe her granddaughter, a student at South Gwinnett High School, is gone. Wood said Camaya was on her first day of ROTC and was in uniform for her inspection.

“Camaya was my everything. She was my world. She was one of them kids that loved everybody,” Harris’ aunt, Natalie Hill, said “To know her was to love her.”

The Snellville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is still investigating the accident.

Wood said she doesn’t understand how the accident happened.

“I mean, how can you pull into a parking spot and take a life like that?” Wood said. “You have to be speeding. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

Police said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, stayed at the scene, and investigators are talking to witnesses. Police have not said if the driver is facing charges, only that the case is still under investigation.

Hill said all they can do is comfort her parents they best they can and focus on the joy Camaya brought to their lives.

“Camaya was a child who, when mom or dad needed her, she was the oldest,” Hills aid. “She was the second mother of the other five siblings.”

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Texas deputy fatally shot during traffic stop in Houston

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot early Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities said. Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and the gunman fled the scene, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference. Galloway, who served in the Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Snellville, GA
Accidents
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Accidents
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said. One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy