This past December, devastating fires swept through the state of Kansas, most namely the four-county fire that affected many in the 109th Kansas House district. Governor Kelly issued a disaster declaration prior to the wildfires which allowed the state of Kansas to partner with the U.S. government to assist those in need. On December 20, the Adjunct General for the state of Kansas briefed the Legislative Budget Committee that the state has been in direct contact with Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA), and that the damage threshold from the wildfires had been exceeded.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO