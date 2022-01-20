ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpacking the new NCAA policy update for transgender athletes

 3 days ago

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Katie Barnes,...

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
NCAA's new trans athlete guidelines sow confusion amid Lia Thomas debate

The NCAA’s new policy for transgender athletes lacks clarity and could be difficult to enforce, advocates on both sides of the issue say. The NCAA updated the policy after weeks of pressure from critics who say it’s unfair for Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who broke multiple records at a meet last month — to compete on the women’s swim team. But even though the NCAA appears to have “caved,” as some advocates say, to increasing criticism, the new policy likely won’t affect Thomas’ ability to compete.
College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach. While...
NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”  
Oregon Star RB Travis Dye Announces Transfer Destination

Last week, Oregon running back Travis Dye officially entered the transfer portal. Fast forward a week later, and he has already announced his next chapter. It turns out Dye will stay in the Pac-12 for the 2022 season. The junior tailback is transferring to USC to join Lincoln Riley’s squad.
Bleacher Report’s trade proposal for Washington is dumbest idea ever

The Washington Football Team’s roster likely won’t undergo wholesale changes this offseason, but it might come pretty darn close. All we know for certain is that the club will have a new quarterback. While it’s impossible to gauge what direction Ron Rivera and the front office are leaning,...
John Stockton Has Been Suspended From Attending Gonzaga Games

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton is the most famous player in Gonzaga basketball history. However, the school’s prominent alumnus won’t be allowed to attend home games this season. Stockton confirmed that the school has suspended his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate. The...
NFL adjusts COVID-19 protocols again: unvaccinated players reportedly no longer subject to daily testing

In just a few short days, the NFL will know the four remaining teams that have a shot at Super Bowl LVI. With the divisional round this weekend, the league has reportedly again decided to adjust its COVID-19 protocols. Last month, the league shortened the quarantine period for all players regardless of vaccination status, and this week, the NFL is taking it a step further.
