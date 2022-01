Mario Kart 9 is reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite feature. There's been a lot of rumors percolating about the next Mario Kart game the last couple of weeks. Some have referred to the next installment as Mario Kart 9, while others have labeled it Mario Kart 10, suggesting Nintendo views Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit as Mario Kart 9. Whatever the case, there have been lots of rumors about the next Mario Kart game, however, very few of these rumors and reports have divulged many details on the game itself. Unfortunately, there's still a scarcity of details, but we do have word that one feature, in particular, is returning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO