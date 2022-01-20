ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgtdZ_0dr7QSI500

Indonesia’s leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, wants to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online address to the World Economic Forum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care, the digital transformation and the sustainable energy transition.

He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.

“I will intensify interactions with world economic actors during the Indonesian presidency,” Widodo said. “I really hope the economic actors — all of you — have thoughts, concrete offers, which can be submitted to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit.”

Unlike that summit later this year, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting is more for world and business leaders to discuss big ideas, not make deals on how to act. COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's in-person gathering in Davos, Switzerland, but some panels and addresses are being held online.

In a discussion on world trade, participants said the pandemic has likely changed global commerce for good.

As surging demand overwhelms factories and ports, supply chain bottlenecks have driven up prices and delayed shipments, forcing businesses to rethink their dependence on distant suppliers and on keeping inventories to a bare minimum to save money.

“There is no going back," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

When missing a $5 electronic component can delay production of a $100,000 car, he said, companies need to consider stress-testing their supply chains the way regulators tested the resiliency of banks during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Many companies are looking at whether to reduce their reliance on suppliers in one country, often China, and whether to move production closer to home to avoid disruptions.

But Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, worries that the “understandable" incentive to bring production closer to home will “go too far" and cause countries to turn inward and cut out foreign suppliers.

Without mentioning deteriorating relations between the United States and China — the world’s two biggest economies — Okonjo-Iweala warned, “Don’t allow geopolitical tensions to really morph into protectionist measures and policies that use trade as a weapon. ... I lose a little bit of sleep at night about that.’’

Likewise, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai cautioned that “we need to be very, very alert" to prevent “this present moment evolving from an opportunity to build a better version of globalization into one where we are fighting each other."

———

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida to discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Underlining soaring tensions around Russia's build-up of a large military force on Ukraine's border, the US official said Biden and Kishida would "discuss a strong, united response that would result from further Russian aggression towards Ukraine."
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kion546.com

Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has kicked off a COVID-19 booster campaign for the general public, prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The government hopes to provide 21 million booster shots in January to people who received their second jabs at least six months ago. Some 117 million people in Indonesia have already received two doses of the vaccine. Indonesia has reported more than 4.2 million cases and more than 144,000 deaths since the pandemic began. During the peak of the last surge in July, the country recorded 56,757 cases per day as hospitals were overwhelmed by sick patients and ran out of beds and oxygen supplies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thailand’s health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

German investor morale rebounds on expectations COVID will fade

BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Paul Wiseman
Axios

Transplants rebound from COVID lull

More than 41,000 Americans underwent an organ transplant in 2021, a new record and a 6% increase from 2020, when the pandemic caused a slight slowdown of the life-saving procedures. Why it matters: There are more transplant patients than ever, and they are particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Indonesia records highest daily Covid cases in three months

Indonesia reported 1,054 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase in three months, as the government braces for a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant. The world’s fourth most populous country grappled with a devastating second wave of infections in July,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#G20#Covid#Group Of 20#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy