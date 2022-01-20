ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Suspended Georgia sheriff’s deputy resigns over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V99Fc_0dr7Ps0e00

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia who was suspended after making a comment on a social media post has now resigned.

Deputy Paul Urhahn posted a comment on a Facebook post discussing the sentencing of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder. On the post, Urhahn commented: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though,” WSB reported.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William Bryan, were sentenced to prison on Jan. 7 for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, as we previously reported. Arbery was shot and killed while he was out jogging by the three men who suspected him of burglarizing a home in the area.

The comment was deleted, but screenshots were shared widely, and the sheriff’s office ultimately determined Urhahn had violated departmental policy and was suspended pending termination, WSB reported.

Though he could have appealed the decision, Urhahn resigned, WSB reported. In his resignation letter, Urhahn said, “during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Rights to Free Speech, a very unfortunate series of events occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, is something I cannot support. After deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue to do so would be against who I am and what I believe,” WGXA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Texas deputy fatally shot during traffic stop in Houston

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot early Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities said. Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and the gunman fled the scene, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference. Galloway, who served in the Precinct...
HOUSTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bus used by homeless outreach group in Milwaukee destroyed by fire

MILWAUKEE — A bus used by a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The Street Angels, which has two buses to distribute food, clothes and other resources to homeless people in the Milwaukee area, was set on fire at about 10:30 p.m. CST, Vicky Cordani, the organization’s vice president, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#What I Believe#Wsb#Wgxa#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Butler County to conduct OVI checkpoint this week

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint Jan. 28 checking for drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The time and location will be released on the day of the checkpoint. Earlier this month on New...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after fire in Sidney; 3 taken to hospital

SIDNEY — One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Sidney on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Dallas Davis, crews were called to respond to the fire in the 400 block of Elm Street shortly before 11:15 a.m. with a report of two people trapped inside.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
57K+
Followers
83K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy