Canada’s ‘Big Three’ carriers — Bell, Rogers, and Telus — ushered in the New Year with plans that are the same as or a little more expensive than last year. January is always a bit of a weird time for carrier plans since things change fast and frequently during Black Friday/Boxing Day and the holiday shopping period. As such, I thought it’d be worth taking a moment to look at what plans the Big Three have on offer now, how the plans differ (if at all) from pre-holiday plans and holiday offers, and really set a benchmark to look back to when plans inevitably change going forward.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO