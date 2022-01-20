ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUCK Performance Bucket | New Gear

By HUCK Bucket
floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndestructible, you say? Yes please. The HUCK Performance Bucket is made of an impact modified material called SpryTech™ that dramatically outperforms the cheap and brittle material used in all the other disposable 5-gallon buckets on the market. In fact, it's almost impossible to break a HUCK Bucket, and this means consumers...

www.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

weight of Moccasin 210

Has anyone weighed their Moccasin 210 on the trailer at a weigh station? I did it about 5 years ago and I can't remember what it was and I'm curious. If you have, please post what it was and any relevant info like... trailer model, full fuel, batteries, motor, etc.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Be prepared for the new (shocking) price of Figment popcorn buckets

Looking to get your hands on the new Figment popcorn bucket? This may be the hardest one to get, but the shocking price tag will not deter fans of our favorite dragon. The International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT begins January 14, 2022 and runs through February 21, 2022. This festival has just a little bit of everything, including, art, food menus and entertainment.
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

Peacock bass on the fly...

Earlier this week I was booked to fish out of Flamingo, a double boat trip with four anglers total, but on that day the weather was just awful - a combination of a strong cold front with high winds combined with a full moon tide (super high water, most of it very muddy from the high winds everywhere... ). What to do... Capt Mark Giaccobba suggested we switch gears and head for freshwater canals locally targeting peacock bass and the other assorted freshwater types... His suggestion saved the day and we were going to be fishing the canals along Alligator Alley (I-75 between Ft. Lauderdale and Naples - but on the Lauderdale side only thirty miles to the west...).
HOBBIES
American Songwriter

Gear: Roland’s New V-Drums: Acoustic Design

When writing a song, performing before an audience, or laying down tracks, to be at our best, making the music has to “feel” right. For too long, drummers have had to live with a double standard with their playing experience: Take advantage of the world of percussion sounds that electronic drum modules have to offer or play a more traditional acoustic drum set that feels better. Innovations in Roland’s new V-Drum Acoustic Design promises drummers the best of both worlds.
ELECTRONICS
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s New Figment Popcorn Bucket is Already Reselling for HUNDREDS Online

It’s the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and we’ve already been hustling (and it’s not even noon!). So far, the hot news is that there’s a ridiculously long line to purchase the new Figment popcorn bucket that was announced a few days ago. When we arrived this morning, the line quickly started forming, and while we had to wait over an hour, the line has been predicted to be over SIX HOURS LONG now. And unfortunately, as it is with most limited-release Disney merchandise, the resellers are already taking advantage.
LIFESTYLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ford reveals new performance SUV

(Dearborn, MI) -- Ford is adding a new model to its lineup of performance SUVs. The 2022 Bronco Raptor will join the automaker's roster of popular SUVs as Ford tries to fulfill tens of thousands of orders. CEO Jim Farley described the vehicle as a 'desert-racing beast.'. The new Raptor...
CARS
bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Gear: RockBoard Power Block

The RockBoard Power Block is a compact multi-power supply for effects pedals and offers 10 power slots for the parallel power supply of up to 10 pedals. With a total of 1,200 mA for the eight 9V connections and a total of 800 mA for the two 18V connections, modern effects pedal setups can be easily supplied with power. The scope of delivery includes 10 connection cables and an 18V DC power supply (2,000 mA) with exchangeable multi-regional plug adapters.
ELECTRONICS
topgear.com

New Top Gear magazine out now: the big OFF-ROAD issue

The Land Rover Defender takes on the Ford Bronco, the V8 Jeep Wrangler and the G-Wagen. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Four proper, hardcore off-roaders; squared off and high riding; locking diffs coming out of their ears. That was the plan for this month’s off-road mega test…
ENTERTAINMENT
Gear Patrol

Head Outside With the Best New Outdoor Gear of January 2022

With the new year in full swing, outdoor brands are answering the call for creativity, performance and innovation with their newest releases of the year. This month alone, we've seen functional snowshoes, creative kayaks and alluring apparel hit the proverbial shelves across the internet. They say January sets the tone...
APPAREL
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN
soundandvision.com

New Gear for the New Year Page 2

And you thought the boombox was dead. Not by a long shot. Monster today introduced Blaster 3.0, the third generation of the excellent Blaster Bluetooth boombox I reviewed back in 2016. Somehow I missed the Gen 2 version of Blaster but was pleased to learn that the Blaster is still around. (I actually looked for it a couple years ago and assumed it had been discontinued because I couldn’t find it.)
ELECTRONICS
altchar.com

New World will soon allow 590+ gear upgrades from Umbral Shards

The recent Umbral Shards changes have not been received well by the community as a whole. Umbral SHards is a new end-game resource, for an end-game that doesn't really exist all that much now, and is something players don't feel like they needed or asked for. However, with their response to the player feedback, developers have shown that they are at least trying to work with the community and listening to it:
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: New, Notable and Releasing Now

Amazon is already a store that sells everything... digitally, but it looks like the conglomerate is entering the fickle world of fashion in its latest venture into physical retail. Dubbed "Amazon Style" the store will be based in the L.A. suburbs and is set to launch later this year. As our Style Desk noted, Amazon is technically the U.S.' largest apparel retailer (online), so it's not unreasonable to see why it's entered the physical realm in this category also (this is on top of its already existing roster of IRL concepts like Amazon 4-Star or Amazon Go). What makes this concept special? The short answer boils down to a few things: a wide variety of price points, high-tech fitting rooms and a smartphone-led shopping experience that basically boils down having the answer to, "do you have this in the back?," without having actually to ask a sales associate in the first place. I'm not going to lie, it all sounds promising — and certainly worth a visit out of sheer curiosity — but if Amazon's current roster of recommended and popular brands is going to inform what appears on the shelves, then it's probably easier to save the trip and simply have the stuff shipped directly to your home. Amazon aside, we've got info on Cobra King's new LTDx drivers, two new EV RV concepts and the new Arc'teryx drop perfect for trail hikes (or TikTok). This is Today in Gear.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Nitro League shifts gears with new NFT marketplace and virtual garage

Nitro League continues to push forward on its quest to make virtual racing enticing to a global audience. After numerous months of success, the team is now turning its attention to the nonfungible token (NFT) space through a multi-pronged approach. Nitro League has noted tremendous success since its initial DEX...
VIDEO GAMES
floridasportsman.com

Tarpon Boatworks: Tarpon Bay 19 Review

Let's take a closer look at the Tarpon Bay 19 in this boat review from Florida Sportsman. The combined love of fishing and a background in building top performing sailing yachts for America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race competitors steered owner Andy Lowe to his newest venture- building this very edgy looking inshore fishing platform. Borrowing design elements from his sailing background and merging them with more traditional designed shallow water skiffs resulted in his newest design, the Tarpon Bay 19.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
floridasportsman.com

1/20/22 BBI wahoo

Fished a few larger lures 10+ mph. Hooked up on large purple yozuri Bonita around 10:15 in 120. South of pier, north of Ritz. was still cloudy. Old beat up yozuri, no eyes etc. Was probably going 14 surfing waves west. Was lucky I replaced leader wire on way out as it was old as well. Around 20lbs, have not weighed.
SURFING
floridasportsman.com

Any Falcon 22 Offshore Owners?

I’ve had my 22’ Glacier Bay for 18 years and it has been a great boat for my needs. Looking for something with the similar features that has a bit more speed. I like the Tideline 235 but don’t want to wait 3 years, the World Cat 235 lacks the in-floor insulated fish boxes. The Twin Vee 240 layout is not quite right and their anchor locker still needs some re-design. It looks like the Falcon 22 can be setup to check all of my boxes. I met with the guys from Falcon and took a demo ride on the 22 Offshore at the Stuart Boat show, I am ready to pull the trigger. That said, I would very much appreciate feedback from any Falcon owners. What do you like about your boat? What do you not like? What would you do different if you ordered a new boat today?
STUART, FL
AllOutdoor.com

[SHOT 2022] TFBTV – New Gear from Spiritus Systems

In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves is at the Spiritus Systems booth to check their new Micro Fight rig updates as well as other new soft gear from the boys at Spiritus. Check out our Patreon and SubscribeStar pages if you enjoy our program, and consider helping us at TFBTV out. We do not take money for positive reviews and we give away guns and gear EVERY month to our supporters. NOTE: We prefer SubscribeStar as they are a more gun-friendly platform.
TECHNOLOGY

