Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy

By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is paying a steep price for high inflation — a problem...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Times Daily

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Biden presses Congress to pass chips funding as he hails Intel's plan for new site

President Joe Biden on Friday pressed lawmakers to pass what's known as the CHIPS Act, which would provide $52 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor production. Speaking at the White House alongside Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Biden hailed the company's plans to invest more than $20 billion to build the world’s largest chip-manufacturing site in Ohio. Biden, however, said the U.S. produces barely 10% of computer chips and that Friday's announcement is "just the beginning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
creators.com

Is Inflation Biden's Fault?

President Joe Biden's standing with voters has taken a beating on multiple fronts. He is perceived as not focusing on issues they care about, particularly inflation. Inflation is a president slayer. Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls. When they were lifted, prices soared even higher. Would Nixon have been removed over Watergate if the economy had been better?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Inflation
Missoulian

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

At a Wednesday news conference marking his first year in office, President Joe Biden called on the Federal Reserve to do more to fight inflation by pulling back on its monetary boosting of the U.S. economy. Inflation at nearly a 40-year high has dogged the Biden administration, causing his public support to tumble even as economic growth and hiring has surged. “Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," the president said in his opening remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

Regional economy still growing, inflation remains a concern

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — While the economy in the nine-state Mid-America region continues to show growth, there may be some problems this year. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees a monthly survey of business managers in the region, which includes South Dakota. He said supply chain issues, labor shortages, and inflation “will continue to be the chief economic impediments in the first half of 2022.”
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Inflation Threatens Regional Economy

While the economy in the nine state Mid America region continues to show growth, there may be some problems this year. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss says inflation will be a limiting factor this year…. Goss says long term interest rates won’t feel the same impact, at least...
BUSINESS
hubcityradio.com

Inflation’s impact on the US economy explained

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WNAX)- The recent report on the US economy shows inflation rising to at least seven percent, with prices rises on everything from gas to groceries. David Chicoine, former President at South Dakota State University, says it appears the Federal Reserve Board wasn’t prepared for the report. Chicoine, a...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fed chief takes strong stand against inflation

WASHINGTON – Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America's households squeezed by higher costs...
BUSINESS
Fox News

No, Biden hasn't saved the economy

Most economists and analysts saw the jobs report for December as a disappointment – but not Joe Biden. Instead, shortly after the announcement he rushed to the cameras and took a victory lap on the economy. Biden boasted that no president in recent times has had a better first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

COVID is surging again

The alarming rise in the number of cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 should be a warning to Shoals area residents that extra vigilance is needed now. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PUBLIC HEALTH

