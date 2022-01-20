1-20-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

Flag Family Media's Meteorologist, Justin Storm, gives a weekend weather update. It's Feel Good Friday brought to you by Giving Hearts Day! Representatives from Giving Hearts Day, Fix it Forward Ministry, and Amistad International. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need...
12:07 - Danni Melquist - Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 27:01 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or...
Actor Andy Sandberg shared his thoughts on social media saying that he doesn’t want to be seen as the ‘old guy at the club,’ when asked about joining TikTok. Bridge Street hosts Steve and Sistina weighed in on having similar ‘senior’ moments or a time that they felt ‘old.’
Brooke is done with grown-up movies, there was a FIGHT at Jose’s comedy show, Alexis fell down a flight of stairs, and Jeffrey was gifted a depression lamp. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
