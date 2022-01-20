ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Dunham on recovering from drug addiction: “Getting off Klonopin was the hardest”

By Adam Starkey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Dunham has discussed her past addiction to Klonopin, describing getting off the anxiety drug as “the hardest” thing she’s been through. After being prescribed the drug aged 12, the actor and writer became increasingly dependent on it following filming on the last series of Girls – a period she described...

