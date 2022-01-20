Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas

Every January on Saint Sebastian Day, the streets of Piornal, Spain, fill with residents armed with turnips, seeking to punish the Jarramplas. The Jarramplas is a devil-like character portrayed by a person wearing a costume made from colorful strips of fabric, a frightening horned mask, and body armor underneath. In a centuries-old tradition, the beast walks the streets and beats a drum while residents pelt it with turnips as punishment for stealing cattle. Though the exact origin of the festival is not known, various theories exist, including the mythological punishment of Cacus by Hercules and a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his neighbors. Below are images from the Jarramplas festival from the past several years.

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets, beating his drum, during the Jarramplas festival in the tiny town of Piornal, Spain, on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

Young people collect turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, in Piornal, on January 19, 2017. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas beating his drum in Piornal on January 19, 2017. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty

A man holds up a turnip at the Jarramplas festival on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

A man representing the Jarramplas, without his mask, stands in Piornal on January 19, 2017, during the annual San Sebastián festivities. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty

In this January 19, 2019, photo, people grab turnips to throw at the Jarramplas. # Javier Fergo / AP

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 19, 2019, in Piornal. # Javier Fergo / AP

A crowd hurls turnips at the Jarramplas as he beats his drum on January 19, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP

Turnips fly as the Jarramplas makes his way through the streets of Piornal on January 19, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP

Miguel Angel Moreno is lifted by people after playing the Jarramplas on January 20, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP

A group throws turnips at the Jarramplas, seated on a bench, on January 19, 2020. # Manu Fernandez / AP

The Jarramplas walks through a hail of turnips in Piornal on January 19, 2020. # Manu Fernandez / AP

On January 19, 2022, people throw turnips at the Jarramplas during the Jarramplas festival. # Isabel Infantes / Getty

People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty

Turnips bounce off the Jarramplas on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty

Maria Hernando, 27, the first woman to wear the traditional Jarramplas costume, celebrates with friends and family at the end of her walk during the Jarramplas festival in Piornal, Spain, on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty

