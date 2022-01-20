ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hurling Turnips at the Jarramplas

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Every January on Saint Sebastian Day, the streets of Piornal, Spain, fill with residents armed with turnips, seeking to punish the Jarramplas. The Jarramplas is a devil-like character portrayed by a person wearing a costume made from colorful strips of fabric, a frightening horned mask, and body armor underneath. In a centuries-old tradition, the beast walks the streets and beats a drum while residents pelt it with turnips as punishment for stealing cattle. Though the exact origin of the festival is not known, various theories exist, including the mythological punishment of Cacus by Hercules and a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his neighbors. Below are images from the Jarramplas festival from the past several years.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19U2oG_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets, beating his drum, during the Jarramplas festival in the tiny town of Piornal, Spain, on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEkAN_0dr7JsnO00
Young people collect turnips to throw at the Jarramplas, in Piornal, on January 19, 2017. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VIw8_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas beating his drum in Piornal on January 19, 2017. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMjHP_0dr7JsnO00
A man holds up a turnip at the Jarramplas festival on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2Ifu_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJho1_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 20, 2017. # Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMDF7_0dr7JsnO00
A man representing the Jarramplas, without his mask, stands in Piornal on January 19, 2017, during the annual San Sebastián festivities. # Gerard Julien / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU0Gx_0dr7JsnO00
In this January 19, 2019, photo, people grab turnips to throw at the Jarramplas. # Javier Fergo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xI8m_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 19, 2019, in Piornal. # Javier Fergo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mt9QT_0dr7JsnO00
A crowd hurls turnips at the Jarramplas as he beats his drum on January 19, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaUUu_0dr7JsnO00
Turnips fly as the Jarramplas makes his way through the streets of Piornal on January 19, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi60p_0dr7JsnO00
Miguel Angel Moreno is lifted by people after playing the Jarramplas on January 20, 2019. # Javier Fergo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRTWT_0dr7JsnO00
A group throws turnips at the Jarramplas, seated on a bench, on January 19, 2020. # Manu Fernandez / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jre02_0dr7JsnO00
The Jarramplas walks through a hail of turnips in Piornal on January 19, 2020. # Manu Fernandez / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSz2I_0dr7JsnO00
On January 19, 2022, people throw turnips at the Jarramplas during the Jarramplas festival. # Isabel Infantes / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFPHQ_0dr7JsnO00
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRYXZ_0dr7JsnO00
Turnips bounce off the Jarramplas on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOqht_0dr7JsnO00
Maria Hernando, 27, the first woman to wear the traditional Jarramplas costume, celebrates with friends and family at the end of her walk during the Jarramplas festival in Piornal, Spain, on January 19, 2022. # Isabel Infantes / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

An Anti-overdose Drug Is Getting Stronger. Maybe That’s a Bad Thing?

On top of everything else, the pandemic has been a terrible time for overdoses. From June 2020 to June 2021, nearly 100,000 Americans died of a drug-related overdose, by far the most in a single year since the opioid crisis began ravaging the United States more than a decade ago. And yet things could have been far worse. When someone ingests too many opioids and stops breathing, we know what to do: Give them naloxone. The drug, sometimes known by one of its brand names, Narcan, is an extraordinary medicine that serves as a crucial tool in the fight against overdoses. Whether taken through a shot or a nasal spray, it blocks opioid receptors in the brain, preventing opioids such as oxycodone and heroin from binding to them. What that functionally means is that when someone is unconscious and on the verge of death, administering naloxone can fully revive them in just a few minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Why Are People So Mad About Don’t Look Up?

Adam McKay’s disaster satire Don’t Look Up is many things at once: a parable of our distracted society, a primal scream of a warning, and a broad comedy from the writer/director of Anchorman. Such a delicate balance has made the star-studded Netflix film a polarizing movie. Critics, audiences,...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Worst of the Omicron Wave Could Still Be Coming

Just weeks into its staggering ascent in the United States, Omicron appears to maybe, maybe, be taking its leave of a few big urban centers up and down the East Coast. Documented coronavirus infections seem to be leveling off, even falling, in cities such as Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.—a possible preview of what the country’s been waiting on tenterhooks for: the beginning of the end of the Omicron wave.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurling#Cattle#Cacus
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

How Manchin and Sinema Completed a Conservative Vision

The decision by Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to block their fellow Democrats from passing new federal voting-rights legislation clears the path for years of tightening ballot restrictions in Republican-controlled states. It also marks a resounding triumph for Chief Justice John Roberts in his four-decade quest to roll back the federal government’s role in protecting voter rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
The Atlantic

The Selfishness of Novak Djokovic

After a dramatic weeklong fight with the world’s top men’s tennis player, Australia’s immigration authorities wisely decided to revoke Novak Djokovic’s visa a second time because he flouted the country’s COVID-19 policies. Although the Australian authorities and tennis officials aren’t blameless, this is a huge, self-inflicted public-relations crisis for Djokovic that has smeared his legacy.
TENNIS
The Independent

Eleven tigers and two bears set to be saved as zoo accused of neglect closes

Rescuers are preparing to save 11 tigers and two bears that have spent their lives in chains at a Thai zoo that is closing after years of claims of neglect.Footage of one of the tigers caused global outrage last year when people saw how she repeatedly paced back and forth tethered by a neck chain so short that she could not even lift her head properly.At other times, the animal was tied to a small platform to allow tourists to sit beside her and pose for photographs.Phuket zoo is reportedly being forced to close because visitor numbers have dropped...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Your Bubble is Not the Culture

I don’t have anything against cultural and ideological bubbles. My family is a bubble. We have a host of in-jokes that no one else will get, and a bunch of tastes that many others do not share. We regularly eat a dish called “tuna quiche,” which brings us joy even as it causes others to break for the nearest exit. This dynamic holds true on a larger scale, from religious communities to pop-culture fandoms: Most bubbles are a wonderful way to unite people through shared experience. They only become toxic when their members start believing in toxic things and then attempt to impose them on others—sort of like if my family got really into cyanide quiche and started bringing it to synagogue and insisting everyone try it. In the real world, this looks like conspiratorial cultures, from QAnon to societal anti-Semitism to 2020-election truthers. Thankfully, most bubbles are not like this.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Man rescues puppy thrown at him in attack: ‘She threw him into a better life’

A rapper who went viral on TikTok last year after he filmed himself having a puppy thrown at him by a white woman has revealed that he adopted the unwanted pet. Glo Mula, who is known as @mulaflare on TikTok, shared a video of himself and his pet last week in which he asked his TikTok followers: “Remember [this] crackhead [that] threw a dog at me?” The dog was shown happily playing and obeying in the TikTok, and many users left comments including “She threw the dog into a better life” and “Dude I love this so much, the...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

A Human Can Befriend an Octopus. Can an Octopus Befriend a Human?

This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. One morning, while diving in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa, Craig Foster noticed an unusual structure: a mound of seashells artfully stuck together, as though someone’s beach-house decor had washed out to sea. Suddenly, with a sound like clattering teacups, the shells tumbled apart and a maroon octopus shot out of their midst. Wrapping herself in a sheet of kelp, the octopus briefly studied Foster before jetting away behind a cloud of ink.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Public warned not to take selfies with seal pups as it could endanger them

Walkers who will be out and about on Britain’s coasts this bank holiday have been urged not to search for seal pups to take selfies with to keep the animals safe.The warning comes after hundreds of seal pups were killed or injured during storms Arwen and Barra, which hit the UK between late November and early December. This period is also pupping season for grey seals.According to Matt Barnes, from the Yorkshire Seal Group, 40 per cent of the area’s young seals were lost during the storms as a number of mothers and pups were separated.He told The Times that...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

What John McCain Would Say About Putin and Ukraine

Usually I’m reluctant to put words in the mouth of my late employer, Senator John McCain, other than those he instructed me to write at some point during our long association. Yet since his death I have so missed not only his company, but his voice in our national affairs, that I have at times been tempted to conjure it from my knowledge of the values and views that animated his distinctive appeals to Americans and the world.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Americans Aren’t Isolating

The life of a hotel front-desk clerk in a red state can tell you a lot about America’s COVID-19 failures. He doesn’t want to be identified, because he is worried about being fired, but I can tell you this: He doesn’t have paid sick days or health insurance. About a month ago, he got COVID and took four days off, using three of his seven vacation days and going a day without pay. Last week, one of his kids tested positive for COVID, and he thinks he has it again. But when he tried to get tested, the earliest appointment was in a few days. So with a headache, a sore throat, and a runny nose, he went into work anyway. “If I need to pay rent and buy food, I gotta go to work,” he told me. “I was feeling pretty bad earlier, but it’s like, well, I could just take some DayQuil.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy