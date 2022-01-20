ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Alexander H. Jones | A failure of governance thanks to Manchin and Sinema

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Six decades after Jim Crow crumbled, a significant portion of the South’s white population has not accepted racial equality. In fact, these reactionaries are in the midst of an effort to restore an ersatz version of the White Man’s Republic by handicapping Black political influence on every front. That may sound like an incendiary charge–but a look at the record of Southern Republicans since Barack Obama’s election shows nothing else. Our democracy, here in the South, is an endangered species.

As it so often has, the United States Supreme Court catalyzed Southern assaults on the democratic promise. While Shelby County v. Holder was not as utterly heinous as Plessy v. Ferguson or the decision upholding Mississippi’s literacy test, Shelby opened the gates to democratic backsliding in a region that was just clawing its way out of an undemocratic past. Within 48 hours of the decision coming down, the State of North Carolina passed a voter-suppression bill that the nation’s leading expert on election law described as “the most suppressive, anti-voter legislation in decades.” Southern states followed North Carolina’s lead one by one, to the point where in 2022 every province in the former Confederacy has some form of Voter I.D.

Alas, the Supreme Court had not had its fill of anti-democracy enabling. A group of North Carolinians challenged the state’s gerrymandered electoral maps in 2019, hoping that the high court would deliver Tar Heels from yet another election held under maps that were rigged. Though even Justice Kavanaugh expressed dismay at “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” the Court ruled that federal jurists have no authority to pass judgment on the constitutionality of states’ gerrymanders. Voters had lost one of their most important protections against Southern skulduggery–the federal judiciary.

With the Voting Rights Act gutted and federal appeals for fair maps taken off the table, Southern democracy advocates find themselves in a place that strains all hope. Republican legislatures across the region are readying for another round of extreme partisan gerrymandering. In Georgia, which has surpassed North Carolina as the standard-bearer in the war of democracy in the South, Republicans passed a bill that would make it exceedingly feasible for state GOPers to overturn free and fair elections. According to state Senator Wiley Nickel, North Carolina may pass an even more egregious law should Republicans regain their supermajorities in November of this year. This, of course, is entirely believable.

Does all this sound partisan? I would not quarrel with that charge. The South has never fully accepted party competition; from seven decades of the Solid Democratic South to region-wide attempts to neuter the post-Civil Rights Dems, Southern conservative elites have tried to impose one-party rule by the party of white people. Today, it is the Republicans who pose a dire threat to the dream of democracy in a region where that dream has long been deferred. One-party rule by white people only: that is what we risk seeing take root in our region unless drastic action is taken by Congress.

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Rule-preserving Democrats living in a filibuster fantasy world. We have not overcome.

Filibuster leads to 'stagnation,' not moderation During her recent tone-deaf floor speech, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema suggested that  the filibuster would protect the American public from “wild swings in public policy.” But I contend such swings could ultimately be good for democracy.  Let the majority enact its policies, let's see if they work, and if they don’t, the American...
COLUMBUS, OH
theadvocate.com

Letters: Sinema, Manchin are profiles in senatorial courage

“Profiles in Courage” is a 1956 volume of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight U.S. senators. Then-U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for the work. The book profiles senators who defied the opinions of their political party and constituents to do what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | Few senators served in house

RALEIGH — Thanks to state Sen. Jeff Jackson bowing out of North Carolina’s Democratic primary, the 2022 field for U.S. Senate is coming into focus. We now have a likely nominee (Cheri Beasley) facing one of three prominent Republican candidates: Pat McCrory, Ted Budd, or Mark Walker. Each...
RALEIGH, NC
Whittier Daily News

Waters’ silly slam on Manchin, Sinema

It is a sad state of affairs when making perfectly rational and consistent arguments get people smeared and attacked. Such is the case with the Democratic Party’s breathless attacks on Sens. Joe Manchin. D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, for defending the U.S. Senate’s 60-vote threshold for legislation to be passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wiley Nickel
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#H Jones#Gerrymandering#The White Man S Republic#Southern Republicans#Confederacy#The Supreme Court#North Carolinians
MSNBC

Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

Democrats say federal voting rights legislation is necessary to combat a spate of restrictive bills passed by Republican legislators nationwide. Despite that, Democratic Senators Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin have made clear they do not support changing the filibuster to pass the two voting bills in the Senate. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, and candidate for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes weighs in.Jan. 14, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Judges let NC GOP redistricting plans stand

RALEIGH — A North Carolina judicial panel refused Tuesday to throw out redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, rejecting arguments that the lines were illegal because they were politically stacked for the GOP. The unanimous decision by the three trial judges, which followed a quick trial last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says

People cite a familiar cast of villains when they talk about the decline of democracy in America. Some point to the GOP legislators who craft voter suppression bills. Others blame those who spread the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Some even mention the two Democratic Senators who doomed voting rights legislation […] The post Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy