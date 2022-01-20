ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Donald Trump ‘s daughter and one of his former White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee.

The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family — notes that Ivanka Trump spent considerable time with her father in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including witnessing a conversation between him and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of Congress’ certification of the election.

“The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the committee wrote in the letter to Trump.

The eight-page letter largely asks Ivanka Trump to reconstruct her activities on the day of the riot and provide insight into actions taken — or not taken — by the White House that day.

It also reveals information the committee has gleaned from other interviews with former White House officials as well as phone records, laying out new text messages from Fox News host Sean Hannity .

The committee said it has information suggesting the White House counsel “may have concluded that the actions President Trump directed Vice President Pence to take would violate the Constitution or would be otherwise illegal.”

Judge denies Trump spokesman’s effort to force Jan. 6 committee to return financial records

The panel said it wants to know whether any such conclusions were shared with Trump, Pence or then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows .

The White House was aware of the growing violence at the Capitol following the president’s speech, the committee said.

The panel cited portions of the committee’s conversations with Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser, who portrayed Ivanka Trump as one of the few at the White House who might be able to convince her father to quell the violence.

“Testimony obtained by the Select Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” the committee wrote.

The panel noted that Trump in his speech earlier that day said he hoped Pence did “the right thing” while tweeting in part at 2:24 p.m. that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” The panel asked Ivanka Trump about discussions “before and after” that tweet.

“We are particularly interested in this question: Why didn’t the White House staff simply ask the president to walk to the briefing room and appear on live television to ask the crowd to leave the Capitol?” the panel wrote.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
