ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Opinion | USPS sending free test kits for COVID-19 to combat omicron wave

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Americans can go online and in less than a minute, order a set of four, free at-home test kits for COVID-19 through the U.S. Postal Service.

The federal initiative began Tuesday — a day earlier than the date set last week by President Joe Biden’s administration. The action comes a little over a month after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki testily answered a reporter’s challenge over the shortage of tests: “Should we just send one to every American?” she asked.

Apparently the administration believes the answer is now “yes.” The four tests are rapid, antigen tests.

Additionally, the White House said it would start shipping next week more than 400 million free N95 masks. These masks do a better job than cloth masks alone in preventing spread of the virus but can be costly for many Americans.

These latest moves are an indicator that the contagious omicron variant is bringing a new set of challenges to a pandemic-weary nation. Symptoms from the variant mimic the common cold or influenza, and research shows it is less likely to lead to deaths or hospitalizations.

However, the sheer number of infections it causes is putting severe pressure not only on some hospital systems but is leading to staffing shortages across the board.

Cumberland County health officials report 5,000 cases in the county over the last seven days.

The pressure omicron is bringing to Cumberland County Schools is illustrative of its broader effect. Before the start of the semester, system officials discussed whether to begin remotely due to staffing concerns, but a survey among employees showed that enough could report to work to keep the schoolhouse doors open and the buses running.

That does not mean it has been easy. The COVID-19 dashboard for the system shows more than 1,000 cases were reported by faculty, students and staff the week of Jan. 7-13, with more than 1,300 people in quarantine. To compare, the week of Dec. 10-17, a month ago, there were 148 reported cases and 475 quarantines. In that time span, the case positivity rate has gone from 10.4% to 36%, tracking with reported figures elsewhere.

Across our community, many people have reported, anecdotally, they know more people who have contracted COVID-19 than ever before — indeed, nearly 9 in 10 Americans know someone who has been infected, according to a recent poll. North Carolina has meanwhile set new records in hospitalizations and infections, and the long car lines at community testing sites we thought were past have returned.

There is light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel that sometimes seems ever-long. the omicron wave appears to have crested in New York City, some parts of California and other places, following a trend seen in other countries. Additionally, some epidemiologists believe the variant’s relatively less-deadly nature is a sign that COVID-19 may be entering a final more manageable endemic phase.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is Biden’s top medical advisor for the pandemic, believes that latter scenario is a distinct possibility, although he cautioned a new variant that is more evasive of existing vaccines could upset the apple cart.

Meanwhile, vaccines remain the best defense for individuals. They may not prevent an infection, but unvaccinated people are exponentially more likely to wind up in the hospital, or worse. In that sense at least, omicron is no different than previous variants.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

The Postal Service is now taking orders for free COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Postal Service has begun taking orders for free at-home coronavirus test kits. The website COVIDtests.gov was originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the site is in the "beta testing" stage and "will be launched formally tomorrow morning [Wednesday]." Each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cumberland County, NC
Health
Cumberland County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Cumberland County, NC
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
williamsonhomepage.com

Federal government rolls out free COVID-19 home test kits

COVID-19 home test kits have become a hot commodity since holiday travel saw a rise in demand at the same time that Omicron variant began to surge across the nation, and now the federal government is offering free test kits. The White House announced the plan to rollout free test...
U.S. POLITICS
KIX 105.7

Free COVID Tests Kits Are Available From USPS

The United States Postal Service is now taking orders for free at-home COVID tests. They were originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday, but you can go to COVIDtests.gov and order yours so you have them. You can order up to 4 kits and they will arrive by "late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Go Blue Ridge

Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests Can Be Ordered Via USPS

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are being made available across America by the US Postal Service. Residential households can order one set of free at-home tests, limit one per residential address. Each order contains 4 individual rapid antigen tests. Orders will be shipped beginning later this month. The tests are available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richmond County Daily Journal

CDC encourages use of N95 masks over cloth masks

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by healthcare workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Antigen Test#Omicron#Covid#Common Cold#Americans#The U S Postal Service#The White House#N95
Seeking Alpha

USPS begins shipping free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests

The United States Postal Service yesterday began shipping out free rapid COVID-19 tests to homes across the country. At a briefing today, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said that the federal government has tens of millions of tests on hand, Reuters reports. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy