2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest Lineup Revealed

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Organizers of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have announced the music lineup for this spring and it’s a good one again this year.

Some of the headliners include Luke Combs, The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson and Jimmy Buffett for the two weekend festival which includes April 29 – May 1 and May 5-8.

Of course, Jazz fest is held at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

Jazz Fest officials say that VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now at NOJazzFest.com . Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Ticket holders who rolled over their 2020 and 2021 tickets will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.

To find out everything you need to know regarding this year’s Jazz Fest, visit their website here .

Here is the complete list of all the artists so far playing this year’s Jazz Fest:

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson & Family, Erykah Badu, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Third World, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100” (A James Brown Tribute), Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Buddy Guy, José Feliciano, Chris Isaak, Rickie Lee Jones, Ricky Skaggs, Asleep at the Wheel, David Sanborn, Playing for Change Band, Bettye LaVette, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Radiators, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, Shovels & Rope, Rory Block, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Tribute to Dr. John, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s Tribute to Dave Bartholomew, Leyla McCalla, Boyfriend, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Hurray for Riff Raff, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Mia X, Cimafunk (of Cuba), Nicholas Payton, Bombino (of Niger), The Campbell Brothers, The Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein, Arturo Sandoval, Seratones, Ranky Tanky, Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutté, Dottie Peoples, Las Cafeteras, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Cha Wa, Chris Thomas King, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Lena Prima, Royal Teeth, Ronnie LaMarque, Sweet Crude, David Shaw, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti,) Tuba Skinny, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Jimmy Hall, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Kathy Taylor, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal, Le’Andria Johnson, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA&PC, Trumpet Mafia, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, William Prince, Antonio Sanchez and Bad Hombre, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Wendell Brunious All Stars, Dumaine Street Gang and Family Ties SA&PCs, 79rs Gang Music Group, Sisters of Unity and Devastation SA&PCs, Wild Red Flame and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, and more.