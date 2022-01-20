ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring all 5 performers

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC9qJ_0dr7J0el00

(NEXSTAR) – Pepsi is hyping up its Halftime Show with a full-length trailer showcasing all five performers scheduled to take the stage during Super Bowl LVI.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The trailer , which runs nearly four minutes, devotes individual segments to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre, and ends with all five assembling outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the Big Game.

Grammys rescheduled for spring show, CMT Awards pushed back

Viewers are also treated to scenes of Snoop Dogg cruising through California in a low-rider, Dr. Dre taking a beachy stroll alongside a larger-than-life keyboard, and Eminem facing off against himself in some sort of sci-fi rap battle. Of course, the ad is loaded with familiar songs from all five artists, including “The Next Episode” from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Family Affair” from Blige, and “HUMBLE” from Lamar, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn55h_0dr7J0el00
Pepsi dropped a trailer for its upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, slated to feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr, Dre. (AP Photo)

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release issued Thursday. “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

The trailer, officially titled “The Call,” was directed by Hollywood veteran F. Gary Gray, who helmed such films as “Friday,” “Set It Off,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

Pepsi, along with the NFL and Roc Nation, originally announced the lineup for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in September. At the time, Dr. Dre promised an “unforgettable cultural moment,” and Pepsi has since billed the upcoming performance as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Hollywood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nexstar#Sci Fi#Ap Photo
abc27 News

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an "insurrectionist" for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

Penn State cracking down on ticket brokers

A screenshot of a letter explaining that a Penn State season ticket holder was losing his season tickets grabbed attention Wednesday, and the university confirms it's real. In an effort to crack down on what it labels as "ticket brokers," Penn State says it used data tracking and information to identify accounts whose sole purpose was to resell tickets for profit.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Pepsi
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy