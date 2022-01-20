ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

TV Reporter Hit by Car While Live on Air — Stands Up, Continues Reporting

 3 days ago
This is one way to finish your final week at a job.

Watch a TV reporter go through a terrifying experience live on air.

Lafayette's own David Begnaud posted this clip on his instagram of Tori Yorgey. In an absolutley jarring video, Yorgey is hit by a car while covering what seems to be in front of a closed roadway due to severe weather. Reporters already have scary jobs, but this is the worst scenario.

In the video, Yorgey says it's her last week on the job shortly before being hit by the car. In the most surprising and positive move, Yorgey continued the live shot after being hit, saying she was okay.

I went to Tori Yogey's Twitter to see if she posted anything about the incident, and she didn't. However, she did post a picture taken just before she was hit by the vehicle, showing her and her photographer covering the severe weather. The comments under this photo are filled with concerned people, asking if she was okay.

Here's the photo:

I think the greatest part about this story, besides her continuing her shot after being hit by a pro, is that this wasn't her first time being hit by a car. Yorgey says "this happened to me in college too."

This obviously could have been a very scary and tragic situation. Yorgey was taken to a hospital, but she is said to be doing okay. She took it in stride, and kept going with her job. Sometimes, reporters don't have a choice in their shots. I work in TV, and have been around numerous reporters. They'll do whatever they can for the good shot, and they'll keep going if they can. No holds barred.

Once again, props to Tori for being a trooper live on air after a traumatic experience. It can't be easy to carry on after being hit by a vehicle for everyone watching the news to see.

b93radio.com

West Virginia TV Reporter gets hit by a car during a live shot, pops right back up and continues reporting.

Okay, a LOT to unpack here. First things first: Tori Yorgey can report for me any day of the week. She got absolutely truck-sticked by an SUV, popped right back up, apologized to the woman that hit her, and continued on with her report. Poise, composure, toughness. You can’t teach any of that in a broadcast school. Actually you don’t teach much of anything in a broadcast school but that’s another story for another day. Maybe Tori can report on it.
ksl.com

A reporter was hit by a car on live TV. A conversation about safety in journalism followed

SALT LAKE CITY — Tori Yorgey did what no local TV reporter wants to do — her live TV shot went viral. In a video that has been seen over 1 million times on YouTube and garnered thousands of shares on Twitter, the 25-year-old multimedia journalist with WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia was hit from behind by a passing car Wednesday evening while reporting on a water main break.
hot967.fm

A TV Reporter on Location Gets Hit by a Car, and Continues Her Coverage

Here’s the moment that Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ-TV, got hit by a car while doing a live shot on the side of the road. She wasn’t injured, and even picked herself back up to continue the report. (The station is in West Virginia. She gets side-swiped and gets right back up. She’s also her own camera person at the location. The anchor is getting bashed on social media for being unsympathetic, but you can hear him quickly ask if she’s okay.)
Daily Mail

Boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after his eyes swelled SHUT when he suffered an allergic reaction to Facebook's £299 Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset he got as a Christmas present

A boy was rushed to hospital after he had an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset he got for Christmas, swelling his eyes shut. Lewis Gray, 13, was thrilled when he received the Oculus Quest 2 from his grandparents and couldn't wait to strap it to his head and start gaming.
The Independent

American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages aircraft and attempts to jump out the window

An American Airlines passenger reportedly ran down a plane’s gangway, broke into the cockpit and damaged the flight controls before trying to jump out of the cockpit window.The bizarre rampage happened onboard flight 488, which was scheduled to depart from Pan Pedro Sula airport in Honduras for Miami, Florida on 12 January.However, the unidentified man’s actions meant the plane was delayed. pic.twitter.com/UwKI2TCyU7— Ariel Sierra (@ArielSierra) January 12, 2022“A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” American Airlines said in a statement.The airline...
musictimes.com

J $tash Dead at 28: Rapper Resorted to Suicide After Doing This in Front of Three Children [Full Details]

According to reports, rapper J $tash took his own life at 28-years-old on New Year's Day. Apparently, the Florida-based rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, initially killed a 27-year-old woman named Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three young children before he shot himself, as stated on a report from KTLA 5 via HotNewHipHop. Reports say that they were also in a relationship.
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
dexerto.com

36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent. The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.
The Independent

Heartbreaking video shows peacock refusing to leave its ‘long-time partner’ even after its death

A heart breaking video of a peacock following two men who are carrying the dead body of his “long-time partner” on a piece of cloth has left Indian social media users tearful.The 19-second clip was tweeted by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer on Wednesday after which it collected more than 200,000 views.The incident took place in the Thala Dhani area in the Nagaur district of India’s northwestern Rajasthan state.The eight-year-old peacock had died due to poor eyesight and old age, according to a report on Sunday in the vernacular newspaper Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.The dead peacock’s companion...
The Independent

Grandfather of baby tossed into dumpster by teen mom is fighting for custody

The grandfather of a baby that was abandoned in a dumpster by his teen mother is fighting to take custody of the child. Video footage captured on Friday afternoon shows Alexis Avila, 18, throwing a trash bag containing the baby into a dumpster in New Mexico. Despite being a newborn, the baby survived for several hours in 36-degree weather inside the dumpster. A trio of individuals who were combing through the trash stumbled onto the child and called the police for help. The baby still had its umbilical cord attached when it was found. Ms Avila said she was...
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

