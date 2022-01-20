ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-gasp Leicester win worth so much more than three points to Spurs, says Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

By Jonathan Veal
 2 days ago

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg believes Wednesday’s last-gasp win at Leicester will give his side more than just three points.

Spurs won a game they seemed destined to lose at the King Power Stadium as two Steven Bergwijn goals in 79 stoppage-time seconds turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

It extended their Premier League unbeaten run to nine games under Antonio Conte and put them firmly in the race for Champions League qualification.

Hojbjerg believes the manner of victory could help propel his team on in the second half of the season.

He said: “Obviously it is three points like any other game but hopefully also in terms of spirit and mentality and confidence for the team it is a bit more than three points.

“It is three points, but from an emotional point it felt a bit more. This is the beautiful part of football and hopefully we can try to make this a very big step.

“We have to take a lot from this game and try to build on this.”

The late drama saw the team connect with their fans in a way they have not done in recent years as there were raucous scenes of celebration after Bergwijn’s winner in the sixth minute of time added on.

Bergwijn and Harry Kane were hugging random Spurs fans, while Lucas Moura climbed on the shoulders of a steward.

Hojbjerg, who played a part in both Bergwijn goals, revelled in sharing the joy with the fans.

“First of all emotionally it was very high and low, you go from two minutes away from a loss to two minutes later actually winning the game,” he said.

“So in that way the spirit, the mentality, the courage to play forward and attack not just for the draw but for the win, I have to pay compliment to the whole team.

“Also how the away fans pushed us, we really felt them through the whole game so it was only correct how we celebrate the third goal, going to them and enjoying everyone together.

“That is what football is all about, they are supporting us and we are here fighting for them and how it came together at the end was a massive joy.

“Honestly we did and that is why we celebrated like we did, for them and us a massive joy and to share that the joy becomes even bigger.

“A big compliment to everyone who had Spurs in their heart in the stadium.”

The win sees Spurs move on to the shoulder of the top four, but with games in hand, and they appear to be moving in the right direction under Conte.

The Denmark midfielder says there is still more to come.

“It is step by step and at the end of the season we can talk about the left or right,” he added.

“It is step by step, we are working well, everyone is focused, it is a demanding period but we are ready to suffer and improve. It is good, we are on the right way but there is room for improvement.”

tothelaneandback.com

“Incredible quality”- Hojbjerg plays down concerns regarding match-winning Spurs teammate

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg not worried about Tottenham Hotspur teammate Steven Bergwijn. According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg believes nobody has to worry about match-winner Steven Bergwijn following his heroics against Leicester City. Trailing 2-1 to the Foxes, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte sent on Bergwijn to help bring his side...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
#Emile#Gasp#Tottenham
The Independent

Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
The Independent

NewsBreak
The Independent

The Independent

Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

Duncan Ferguson made sure the first round was on him as he treated Everton fans to a free pint before taking charge of the team’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to reports. The former Everton striker has replaced Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout after the former Liverpool boss was sacked after just six months, with the club on a miserable run of form and 16th in the Premier League table. Ferguson has been appointed caretaker manager “for the club’s upcoming games” and has urged his players to fight for the Goodison Park crowd. And before...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

