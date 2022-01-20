ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Britons brace for what could be the coldest night of the year as temperatures plunge

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YFWd_0dr7IiB900

The country could be facing its coldest night of the year, or even the winter, tonight as temperatures plunge to -4C and may sink even lower.

Britons will be waking up to widespread frost on Friday morning, with the Dorset and Monmouth experiencing the lowest temperatures, according to the Met Office weather map.

The north west of England experienced a chill on Thursday, with the mercury plunging to as low as - 4C in some areas.

A spokesperson for the Met Office, Richard Miles, said: “High pressure is in charge over the UK, and a cold front moving south yesterday has preceded the influence of a northerly air mass.

“This will bring below average temperatures of many toady, particularly in the south of the UK, but largely clear skies will mean it still feels quite pleasant from most areas.

“Tonight will bring a widespread sharp frost and some places might see their coldest night of 2022 so far.”

Another meteorologist at the Met Office, Aidan McGivern, backed up these predictions, saying: “It’ll be perhaps the coldest night of the winter for some southern parts of the country.”

The UK Health and Security Agency alerted people in central and southern England to look out for vulnerable people as temperatures fall.

The Met Office prediction for tonight’s weather said the skies would be “dry and clear for the most with light winds”.

Widespread frost is to be expected for much of England, Wales and southern Scotland, while the north and the northwest will be protected from the worst of the chill because of cloud cover in the region.

The BBC weather centre said: “High pressure will dominate over the coming days, keeping conditions mostly dry and settled.”

They predicted that Saturday will be a “dry day with plenty of sunshine”, where as Sunday will be cloudier with a few sunny spells.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Temperatures plunge Sunday night

We’re starting off Sunday with dreary weather with lots of clouds, drizzle, and a cold northerly breeze. The good news that WINK meteorologists expect decreasing clouds throughout the day, and we should see enough sun to get back into the mid-60s. Sunday night is expected to be the coldest...
FORT MYERS, FL
WGN TV

What is the latest date Chicago has ever experienced the coldest temperature of winter?

What is the latest date that we have ever experienced the coldest temperature of winter? — An interesting question as we endure Chicago’s coldest time of the year based on a normal high/low 31/18 from January 16-28. We had Chicago weather historian —Frank Wachowski— run the numbers. Checking back more than 150 years to the winter of 1870-71, the latest occurrence of the lowest temperature for any cold season occurred in March, and it happened only three times. The latest on record was a low of 2 above on March 6, 1960, with runner’s-up lows of minus 7 on March 4, 2002 and 4 below zero on March 2, 1913. It would be difficult to record the season’s lowest temp in March without snow cover, and all three dates had ample snow on the ground—5” in 1913, 4” in 1960, and 6” in 2002.
CHICAGO, IL
pix11.com

Plunge into polar temperatures continues

The polar plunge continues as arctic air sweeps across the region. The most recent rain and snowfall sent temperatures plummeting into the teens and twenties with wind chills in the single digits and sub-zero in its wake.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this winter season expected tonight

The coldest temperatures so far this winter season arrive across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry to start Sunday. A hard freeze is forecast for all inland locations with temperatures in the 20s inland, at the coast a freeze is likely with temperatures in the low 30s. After a frigid start...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WAFB

Coldest temperatures of the winter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to the coldest temperatures of the winter, and hopefully all of 2022! A Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the entire region. Sunday, like Saturday, will begin with temperatures in the low to mid 20s under mainly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

The Independent

449K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy