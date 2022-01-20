Denver Nuggets' game-winning basket a dividend of determination for Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, shoots the go-ahead basket over Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. in the closing seconds of overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 130-128. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The decision to build a gym and the determination to commit to the gym paired perfectly on the Denver Nuggets’ final possession of Wednesday’s 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena.

After Clippers center Ivica Zubac tied the game with 26.4 seconds left, the Nuggets got the ball to Nikola Jokic on the right side of the court, just beyond the 3-point line. Jokic was content to let time tick inside the final 10 seconds with Zubac guarding him away from the basket. Denver's center said he would have driven, looking to score his 50th and 51st points of the night, if Amir Coffey didn’t leave Will Barton III to double-team the ball.

That sent the Nuggets into motion. Barton flashed to the top of the key, bringing Luke Kennard with him in a defensive rotation. Jeff Green cut from the left block to the right side of the paint, and Monte Morris made a similar motion along the free throw line, bringing the only two remaining defenders with them.

“Guys was cutting when their man (went) to go trap just to open up and make them be decisive and have a decision on who they got to take,” Morris said. “They’re going to give up a layup or a 3.”

The Clippers picked 3, and Aaron Gordon made them pay after Jokic, holding the ball away from pressure behind his right ear, whipped a crosscourt pass right into Gordon’s shooting pocket.

“I knew the ball was going to come to me, because Jok makes the right play, makes the right pass even pressure situations, and that’s what he did,” Gordon said. “He put it on time, on target. All I had to do is catch and shoot.”

The career 32% shooter from 3 recently built a gym near his house, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, so he could get up extra shots whenever he felt the urge.

“I love the game. It’s easy as that. I love the game. That’s it, man,” Gordon answered when asked why he decided to build.

The decision paid off. Gordon jumped as Boston scrambled back to the corner to contest, released the shot and swished the game-winner with 1.7 seconds left, giving him 28 points on the night.

“You practice and practice and practice and practice and practice for moments like that,” Gordon said. “It’s just waiting for the rotations. I was patient in the corner. Jok, one of the best passers in the world if not the best passer in the world, found me in the corner. I did the rest.”

Jokic’s decision to commit to strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger a few seasons ago continued to pay off Wednesday, the same night Eichenberger was awarded the National Basketball Strength and Condition Association’s Coach of the Year prior to the game.

“There is no word that I can describe how much he impacts not just my basketball career, just my life. (He's) the most positive guy ever. Every time he’s in the weight room, you have a good energy. You want to work out,” Jokic said.

“There’s no words that I can thank him or describe how much I need him and how much he means to me.”

Jokic used that improved conditioning to play more than 41 minutes in Denver’s win. He took over the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 49 points. Then, he had enough energy to score 11 of Denver’s first 13 points in overtime on a series of put-backs, drive and free throws.

“Sometimes you see a great player will his team to a win,” Malone said after Jokic recorded another triple-double with 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

In a moment where exhaustion could have previously clouded the picture, Jokic was of clear enough mind to make the proper progressions and deliver a pinpoint pass.

“I kind of make those passes, I think, on a regular basis,” Jokic said.

“I think it’s a normal pass.”

Others disagreed. Gordon estimated two or three players in the NBA have the bandwidth and ability to make such a play. It’s unclear how many players have built their own gyms, but both acts of determination paid off in Wednesday's win.

“Aaron put so much time in this summer, this offseason. He puts the time in now during the season. He just built a gym over by where he lives, so he’s literally shooting the ball at nighttime. He’s waking up, going to the gym. This guy is a gym rat,” Malone said. “For him to have the game-winning 3 on an unbelievable pass from Nikola as he’s being double-teamed, you just feel happy for Aaron.”