Golar LNG spinoff wins $570M loan, sees February Euronext Growth Oslo listing

Euronext is the operator of stocks, futures and derivative exchanges in Europe. I like to invest in the operators of stock exchanges as they tend to benefit from increased volatility levels and no matter if markets are in a bull run or experiencing a total collapse, the operator of the exchange should do pretty well on fees. Of course, there are no guarantees in life and the share prices of certain operators sometimes fluctuate with the market as well. I have had a long position in Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) for quite a while now and although the stock is trading about 60% higher than where I got in a while ago, the share price has dropped by about 20% from its 52-week high and is now attractive again.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO