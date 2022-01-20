ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Golar LNG spinoff wins $570M loan, sees February Euronext Growth Oslo listing

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) says its CoolCo spinoff has secured a sustainability linked $570M bank loan to finance the acquisition of six of eight TFDE liquefied natural gas carriers from Golar and...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Eni's Var Energi to seek IPO, share listing in Oslo

Eni (NYSE:E) and Norwegian P-E firm HitecVision say they plan to launch an IPO for their Var Energi oil and gas joint venture and apply for a listing on Oslo Bors. The offering is expected to consist of a sale of existing shares by Eni and HitecVision, whose ownership stakes in Var Energi are 69.85% and 30.15%, respectively.
Seekingalpha.com

Seanergy Maritime provides time charter rate and EBITDA guidance

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) sees its time charter equivalent to exceed an average rate of ~$36,000 per ship per day during Q4 2021, also outperforming the company's previously announced guidance of $35,200 per ship per day. For Q1 2022, TCE rate is expected to be approximately $19,000. The company provides...
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
Seekingalpha.com

Euronext - Finding Value Through Integration Of Borsa Italiana

Company now focused on the integration of Borsa Italia and finding extra value through synergies. Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF/OTCPK:ERNXY) is the leading securities and derivatives exchange across continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The Company offers a range of exchange and corporate services such as security listing, cash and derivatives trading, and market data distribution.
Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
Seeking Alpha

Euronext Remains Very Attractive At The Current Levels

Euronext is the operator of stocks, futures and derivative exchanges in Europe. I like to invest in the operators of stock exchanges as they tend to benefit from increased volatility levels and no matter if markets are in a bull run or experiencing a total collapse, the operator of the exchange should do pretty well on fees. Of course, there are no guarantees in life and the share prices of certain operators sometimes fluctuate with the market as well. I have had a long position in Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) for quite a while now and although the stock is trading about 60% higher than where I got in a while ago, the share price has dropped by about 20% from its 52-week high and is now attractive again.
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi stock price target upped at Rosenblatt on bank charter approval

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan reiterates Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) following the company's regulatory approval to become a national bank. Shares of SOFI jump 16% in pre-market trading, though it's still off nearly 60% from its Feb. 2021 peak. The analyst's EBITDA estimate for 2022 moves to $235M vs....
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Seekingalpha.com

Equinor wins 26 new production licenses offshore Norway

Equinor (EQNR -0.1%) says it was awarded 26 new production licenses by Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, with 12 licenses as operator and 14 licenses as partner. In total, Norway offered ownership interests to 28 companies including Aker BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies in a total of 53 offshore oil and gas production licenses on the Norwegian Shelf in the Awards in Predefined Areas 2021.
Seekingalpha.com

Discover Financial, National Bank of Serbia ink deal to boost payment acceptance

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and the National bank of Serbia agree to increase the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network cardholders within Serbia. The agreement gives Discover (DFS), Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the DinaCard payment network, which includes Point-of-Sale, ecommerce platforms and ATMs across Serbia.
Seekingalpha.com

2 Great 'Preferred Stocks' To Buy And Hold Forever

We all want those investments we can "buy and forget". We all have a lot of things going on in our life. Places to go, errands to run, we have to maintain our homes, do the laundry, fix things that break - it seems like as soon as we check one item off of our "honey-do" list, three more things needing to be done show up.
Seekingalpha.com

Trinseo guides for below-consensus FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) -3.8% pre-market after forecasting FY 2021 net income from continuing operations of $279M-$281M and adjusted EBITDA of $726M-$732M, below previously issued guidance ranges. For Q4, Trinseo expects net income from continuing operations of $1M-$3M and adjusted EBITDA of $129M-$135M. Q4 results include a $30M pre-tax hit from a...
Seekingalpha.com

McDonald's is viewed favorably by Oppenheimer even with Q4 profit forecast to fall short

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) kicks off earnings season for the restaurant sector on Thursday with what will be a closely-watched update. Ahead of the print, Oppenheimer trims 2022 EPS estimates slightly below the consensus marks to properly account for the industry-wide challenges to start the year. Importantly, analyst Brian Bittner says the dynamics behind the tweaked forecasts appear to be widely understood by the market with global COVID resurgences, inflation pressures and domestic staffing issues all out in the open. Bittner says there is no impact to the firm's above-consensus 2023 EPS estimates from the near-term headwinds and also notes that MCD shares are armed with defensive characteristics that could help drive relative outperformance.
Seekingalpha.com

64 January 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs, And Not One Is Overpriced

10%+ yield January data was all sourced from YCharts. Unsustainable dividends above 25% were discarded; others were deleted for infrequent dividends. Not all have paid consistent annual dividends. Variable dividends are rampant. Foreword. A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this...
Seekingalpha.com

Teledyne FLIR Defense secures seven-year framework pact with DALO

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), together with its Denmark-based partner Precision Technic Defence Group, have signed a seven-year framework pact with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization, or DALO, to provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications. DALO...
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines falls after capacity, cost guidance rattles investors

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) trades lower as investors adjust to new guidance from the airline company. The airline notes that it starts 2022 with a scaled-back schedule, reflecting the impact of the Omicron spike on demand. Q1 capacity is expected to be down 16% to 18% compared to Q1 of 2019. As the year progresses, United (UAL) expects to "nimbly" ramp up capacity by ungrounding 52 Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s, as demand returns, which is expected to yield improvements in the airline's gauge and aircraft utilization. Capacity for the full year is anticipated to still be down compared to 2019. Full-year cost per available seat mile is also guided to come in higher than the 2019 mark. Looking further ahead, UAL says it remains on track to achieve long-term financial targets from United Next plan.
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
