Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Passion for Children’s Mental Health in a Pair of $10 Earrings

By Erin Vanderhoof
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on their first joint engagement of the year, a visit to the Foundling Museum, a converted children’s home in London devoted to collecting the history of institutions that cared for abandoned children in the U.K., including a wing of art with paintings by...

StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Didn’t Wish Duchess Kate a Happy 40th Birthday Publicly—Here’s Why

While other members of the royal family took to social media to share their well wishes with the Duchess of Cambridge on her 40th birthday, it appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kate Middleton birthday message wasn’t shared online this year. But why? Meghan and Harry—who have lived in Montecito, California since 2020 with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet following their royal exit—are believed to simply have sent their birthday wishes to Kate over a video call instead, according to royal expert Charles Rae. “Who knows what the Montecito Massive will do,” he told Entertainment Daily before Kate’s 40th birthday....
WORLD
buzzfeednews.com

Kate Middleton Just Turned 40 So Here's A Look Back Her Life In Photos

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, marked her 40th birthday in style over the weekend with three new official portraits taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. Over her four decades, she's gone from a commoner to a member of the royal family — a massive change that we've decided to look back on in honor of her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Spoiled Kate Middleton's Birthday? Couple Accused Of Leaving Palace To Step Ahead Of Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Spoiled Kate Middleton On Her Birthday? Couple Accuse. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a strained relationship with the other members of the royal family. It was claimed that the complicated ties between the Sussex pair and the other royal figures were one of the primary reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their roles as senior working royals in January 2020.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Prince William Was Afraid Kate Middleton's Dad Wouldn't Want Him to Propose to Her

If the royal experts are right, Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to modernize the monarchy big time when he takes the throne. The truth is, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been dragging the royal family into the 21st century for years now. One example of their tradition-toppling ways that's a bit vintage but currently getting fresh life in the royal news cycle dates back to their engagement interview in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Miss Prince Philip’s Memorial Over Security Concerns

The royal family might not get to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter, Lilibet, at Prince Philip’s memorial service this spring after all. The Duke of Sussex has been petitioning the U.K. government for the last two years for extra security for his family during their visits to the country, even reportedly offering to pay for it himself. And if it isn’t granted before the memorial in a few months, a source tells Page Six that they might not go at all. The royal’s legal representative said that Harry is “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, despite wanting to introduce his family to his infant daughter and letting them spend time with his 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple has not announced any official plans to attend the memorial service, but it’s believed they plan to make an appearance. Meghan has not returned to the U.K. since officially stepping down as a senior royal in January 2020.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted Move To Windsor Castle With The Queen And Were Denied

A recently resurfaced report from the Sunday Times is shedding some light into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living situation in England. As most ~royal watchers~ know, the Duke and Duchess were living in a two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, and understandably wanted somewhere bigger to raise a family after their wedding. According to the Times, the couple had their hearts set on Windsor Castle, and "asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton's Kids Hand-Picked Her New 'Carefree' Birthday Portrait

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday portraits are taking the Internet by storm. And according to Paolo Roversi, the royal photographer who did the shoot, the duchess has her family to thank for helping her select those shots. While chatting with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Roversi revealed that Middleton's husband, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

The Story Behind Kate Middleton's Dresses In Her 40th Birthday Portraits By Paolo Roversi

Many choose to fly under the radar for the 40th birthday. Kate Middleton doesn't have that luxury, but what she does have is an almost perfect set-up for some seriously memorable portraits. Captured by Paolo Roversi - the celebrated photographer who's worked with some of most iconic brands and faces of all time - Middleton chose two ravishing looks from Alexander McQueen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Kate Middleton's Jewelry in Her 40th Birthday Portrait Is a Tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton turns 40 on Sunday, January 9, and for the occasion, The National Portrait Gallery released three new, stunning photos of her. You can see them all on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page. One is an up-close black-and-white shot. Another has Middleton in a red, one-shoulder dress. And the last one, a black-and-white long shot (see here), actually contains some subtle tributes to Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Being in “Excruciating and Debilitating Mental and Physical Pain”

Bella Hadid spoke frankly about the toll Lyme disease, the pandemic and the unpredictable schedule of a model have taken on her mental health. The supermodel explained to the WSJ. Magazine that it’s taken two years of this societal slow down for her to “realize now that my body is a temple and the routine that we have in the morning, especially Monday mornings, is…almost the most important thing because if you don’t start your week on a good note, it’s not going to be good for you.” Because of her Lyme disease diagnosis, Hadid adds that she suffers from bouts with anxiety and depression. In fact, her mental health has even affected her personal style. “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that,” she revealed. “In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

40 of Kate Middleton’s greatest style moments on her 40th birthday

Ever since she was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Prince William during a ski trip in 2004, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style has come under close inspection. From Kate Middleton's early time in the public eye, during which she embraced preppy puffer jackets and hiking boots, to more refined gowns at evening galas, the royal’s wardrobe has experienced a coming of age over the years, prompting her sartorial status to soar.Most recently, the royal stunned fans when she arrived at the No Time To Die premiere wearing a shimmering gold Jenny Packham gown, complete with a sheer cape and structured...
CELEBRITIES

