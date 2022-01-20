Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Passion for Children’s Mental Health in a Pair of $10 Earrings

Bella Hadid spoke frankly about the toll Lyme disease, the pandemic and the unpredictable schedule of a model have taken on her mental health. The supermodel explained to the WSJ. Magazine that it’s taken two years of this societal slow down for her to “realize now that my body is a temple and the routine that we have in the morning, especially Monday mornings, is…almost the most important thing because if you don’t start your week on a good note, it’s not going to be good for you.” Because of her Lyme disease diagnosis, Hadid adds that she suffers from bouts with anxiety and depression. In fact, her mental health has even affected her personal style. “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that,” she revealed. “In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO