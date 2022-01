NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Bengals are going to next Sunday's AFC title game for the first time in 33 years on rookie Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal at the gun that felled the top-seeded Titans, 19-16 After stuffing Derrick Henry on fourth-and one earlier in the fourth quarter, Bengals middle linebacker Logan Wilson caught cornerback Eli Apple's deflected pass with 20 seconds left at the Bengals 47. Quarterback Joe Burrow then threw a 19-yard arrow to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the right sideline to set it all up as Burrow finished with 348 yards and a 93.1 passer rating. It was the second most yards by a Bengal in the postseason (next to Ken Anderson's 354 yards in 1982) and the first playoff road win in club history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO