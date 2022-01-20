ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dad goes viral after posting photo of son's 'paltry' school meal

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LzYu_0dr7FBqz00

An upstate New York father have gone viral after posting his son's scant school lunch.

Christopher Vangellow, the father in question, has children who go to class in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District. He recently took to his Facebook to share a photo of the sad-looking meal.

It appeared to have off-coloured baby carrots, a small portion of white rice, and four meager chicken nuggets on the tray.

"They have been complaining that since the lunches are now free for everyone, the portions have dropped. Don't come at me with the 'you get what you pay for' or 'just send them with food' crap either," Vangellow wrote in the post.

"Yeah, we can do that and sometimes the kids do choose to bring something from home or will buy extra lunch to get more in them to get them through a day. The problem is that not all families can do that."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking with Indy100, Vangellow said that the food is "not enough to get a growing child through a day".

"Something has to be able to be done to make things better for them."

People took to the comments of Vangellow's post to voice how appalled they were at the portions of food.

"Omg, that is appalling. I thought lunches were bad when my girls were in school," someone wrote.

"It's so sad; they've sent me pics of worse than this even. I genuinely remember filling portions of decent food when I went. (And relied on it) I often send them with extra food when I bring them, but I legit cry for the families who aren't able to do that…," another added.

A third wrote: "Yikes. Healthy food is fuel. Not so much this kind."

Amid the backlash, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District Superintendent William Collins wrote a statement and said that he and the cafeteria manager are creating a new group called "Reimagining School Lunches" to address the concerns.

"In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph; however, this doesn't alter the message that many students and parents are dissatisfied with school lunches... In addition to the Cafeteria Manager and me, this working group will be made up of concerned students (4) and parents (4) along with a representative from the Wellness Committee," Collins wrote on the district's website.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#School Lunches#White Rice
Indy100

Some kids did the One Chip Challenge - and ended up in hospital

A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized. A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider. The students, some...
LODI, CA
Indy100

Couple argue after husband tells in-laws their marriage is open

A man is fighting with his wife after telling her family their marriage is open. Despite his wife wanting to keep the fact that their marriage is open a secret from her family, he was forced to come clean after his in-laws accused him of cheating after he was spotted with another woman. Afterwards, his wife accused him of betraying her trust for spilling their "secret". Posting to the Am I The A**hole subreddit, the 28-year-old sought the opinions of others over whether or not he was in the wrong in this situation. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He explained that he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Viral TikToks connect women who are dating the same man: 'West Elm Caleb'

New York City TikTok is being flooded with videos of young women sharing their experience dating a man nicknamed "West Elm Caleb" after several of the videos went viral. Two young women realized they were dating "West Elm Caleb" simultaneously, while other women realized they had similar odd interactions with him. Collectively, users have decided the red flags associated with dating a type of person like "West Elm Caleb" should be noted and avoided.It began last Tuesday when TikTok user Mimi Shou posted a video about being ghosted by a man named Caleb. In the comments, she noticed people asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Indy100

Kate jokes her dog will be ‘upset’ after she enjoys cuddle with therapy pup

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met a hospital’s new four-legged recruit when they visited to thank staff for their work throughout the pandemic.William and Kate made friends with 10-week-old cockapoo Alfie at Clitheroe Community Hospital after travelling to Lancashire on Thursday.The pup, who licked William’s cheek, will be trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust alongside therapy dog Jasper.Kate described the pup as “so sweet” but, after enjoying a cuddle, added: “Our dog is going to be very upset.”The couple also met GPs, nurses, and patients at the hospital.William told staff: “We’re so...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy