Team USA unveils Olympic opening ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.

Ralph Lauren
#Team Usa#Beijing Olympics#Opening Ceremony#Navy
