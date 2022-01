The MCH Meals on Wheels program recently received a unique donation check for $121 with a small sticky note attached. “During the summer my daughter and I potted up succulents and put them next to my flower stand for a donation to Meals on Wheels. This is the total donated, including a gift from one gentleman who said he didn’t need a plant, but Meals on Wheels helped him once when he was in need so he wanted to give back. Thanks for the work you do! Jan”

KNOX COUNTY, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO