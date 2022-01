Mary J. Blige is an absolute legend and has to be one of the hardest working artists in our culture today; she has elevated herself and transformed from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to a mogul in her own right. But that doesn't mean that the Queen isn't afraid to come back and bless us with her musical prowess every now and then. Mary J. announced that she would be dropping her latest project, Good Morning Gorgeous, on February 11th while also dropping off the tracklist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO