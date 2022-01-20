Billy Joel Announces Date For Only Texas Show In 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Joel announced Thursday he would be making an appearance in Houston this fall — and it's his only appearance scheduled for Texas in 2022.

The " Uptown Girl " singer will take over Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

“ Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. We’re thrilled he will be making his first-ever appearance at our ballpark, Minute Maid Park, on September 23. This will be a show for the ages and one of the biggest nights ever at Minute Maid Park," Stephanie Stegall , vice president of event sales and operations for the Houston Astros said in a statement .

This is the first time Joel will play at Minute Maid Park, although the GRAMMY Award-winning singer has performed in Houston several times.

“Billy Joel has performed many incredible nights in Houston throughout his career. We’re excited to bring Billy back to Houston for his first show ever at Minute Maid Park. It will be an inside the park home run!" President of Live Nation Dallas Anthony Nicolaidis said in a statement.

Here's a look at Billy Joel's scheduled tour dates in 2022: