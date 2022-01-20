ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Mond reviews The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim

Cover picture for the articleThe Cabinet , Un-Su Kim (Angry Robot 978-0-85766-917-9, $14.99/￡9.99, 400pp, tp) October 2021. The publication of The Cabinet is a second (not a first) for both the author, Un-Su Kim, and publisher Angry Robot. While The Cabinet is Kim’s debut novel (winning South Korea’s Munhakdongne Novel Award back in 2006), it’s...

Gary K. Wolfe reviews The Horizon by Gautam Bhatia

The Horizon , Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins India 978-9354227639, ₹499.00, 468pp, tp) October 2021. It’s always tricky to review the second volume of a duology without loading it with spoilers for readers who may not have read the first volume, or who might quite reasonably have decided to wait until the complete work was available (authors have been known to leave you hanging, after all, sometimes in ways that make you want to hang them). Gautam Bhatia’s The Wall (reviewed here in January) was The First Book of the Chronicles of Sumer, describing a rigidly stratified society completely enclosed by a massive circular wall. Nothing had crossed the Wall in some 2,000 years, except for powerful birds called Garudas (presumably a reference to the divine birds from Hindu and Buddhist texts), and no one in Sumer had any idea what was on the outside or, for that matter, how their city had come to be in the first place. As I said at the time, the static society disrupted by rebellious youth is a classic SF plot, and indeed Bhatia gave us a resourceful young woman named Mithila and her rebel companions, the Young Tarafians (named after an earlier rebel). At the same time, though, Bhatia introduced a degree of moral complexity beyond what this rather schematic setup might suggest. For one thing, Sumer is no grim dystopia; most of its citizens, even though rigidly divided into classes represented by the concentric circles of the city, have enough to eat, access to education and housing, and reliable employment, if little opportunity to improve their lives. And Mithila and her allies have no compelling evidence that exploring the world beyond the wall will do anyone any good; their main opponents, the religious order known as Shoortans – whom Mithila’s own younger sister Minakshi has joined – are fanatically determined to enforce the status quo, even to the point of discouraging written histories. In between these opposing movements is the supposedly impartial organization of scientists called the Select. In other words, The Wall has less in common with recent formula dystopias than with the sort of dialogue about ‘‘ambiguous’’ utopias or heterotopias that showed up in Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed and Samuel R. Delany’s Triton back in the 1970s.
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
PRH Author Diversity Audit

As part of its attempts to improve diversity, Penguin Random House has published its “phase one” study on the demographics of authors, illustrators, and translators of works published from the start of 2019 to the end of 2021. They received 3,415 responses, and concluded that the company’s ‘‘contributor demographics do not reflect U.S. reader demographics when it comes to race and ethnicity. Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous representation is low, while white representation is overindexed. Significant growth in the underrepresented contributor populations is required to accurately reflect U.S. demographics.’’ According to the report, 74.9% of PRH contributors identified as white, and only 23.5% BIPOC. Of those, 5% are Hispanic or Latinx, 6% Black or African American, 6.8% Asian, and 3.3% bi- or multi-racial. In terms of other demographics: 61% are women, 34% are men, and 3% are transgender or gender nonconforming, while 16% percent are LGBTQ, and 8% percent are disabled.
Indian Sci-Fi ‘Hawk’s Muffin’ Explores Dystopian Post-Pandemic Future – Rotterdam

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is informing film and television works around the world and Malayalam-language film “Hawk’s Muffin” (“Prappeda”) – selected in this week’s International Film Festival Rotterdam – uses it as a starting point, and adds elements of war to tell a surreal tale set in a dystopian future. After his plane drops an atomic bomb, a pilot is ordered into hiding by his commanders. The location is an isolated estate where his life intertwines with his daughter, granddaughter, a bodyguard, a priest and a policeman. Things get complicated when the granddaughter befriends a stranger. “Hawk’s Muffin” is the feature debut...
Ukraine news – live: Russian invasion would be a ‘massive mistake’, UK warns as US troops poised to deploy

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that any Russian military attack on Ukraine would come at a “severe cost” and called on allies to “step up” amid rising tensions.Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Truss said she would be travelling to Ukraine next week. She added that deployment of British troops to the country would be “unlikely”. Her comments come after a UK defence minister warned that parts of a “Russian military advance force” are already inside Ukraine, a UK defence minister has warned. Writing in The Sun newspaper, armed forces minister James Heappey said: “We are becoming...
The Matrix Star Keanu Reeves Under Fire Over Involvement in Tibet House Benefit

Keanu Reeves is surprisingly getting canceled in China. I think we can all agree that Keanu Reeves is genuinely one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and it almost feels sacrilegious to say something bad about the star of The Matrix Resurrections because he's just that likable. However, fans in China are expressing their disgust over the actor's involvement in the 2022 edition of the annual Tibet House U.S. Benefit concert and it has led to many of them boycotting the latest installment in The Matrix franchise.
Boss IR-200 Amp & IR Cabinet Review

A fun and powerful pedal that is likely to be extremely popular. Amp modeling isn’t new territory for Boss. The company has plied those waters for many years and to popular effect with latter-day products like the GT-1000 floor controller and Katana amp series. But this compact and truly stompbox-sized offering somehow feels like a step in a new and entirely natural direction.
