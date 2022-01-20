ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Invitation to the Public to Participate in Access Study

 6 days ago

PUEBLO – The Public Works Department is inviting the Pueblo community to attend an upcoming open house meeting regarding the CO 45 Access Study on Thursday, January 27 at Pueblo Academy of Arts, formerly Pitts Middle School at 29 Lehigh Avenue from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The City of Pueblo and Pueblo County are working with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to complete a study of access points which includes intersections and driveways on CO 45 (Pueblo Boulevard).

“Pueblo Boulevard is a major transportation artery connecting the South and West sides of our city,” said Director of Public Works for the City of Pueblo, Andrew Hayes. “This open house provides an important opportunity for the public to learn about CDOT’s plans for managing access to Pueblo Boulevard in the future, to ask questions, and to provide input on the plan’s effectiveness regarding safety as well as economic development in the area. The policies adopted as a result of this effort will have wide-ranging impacts on a large cross section of our community.”

The access control study will consider the influence of future growth along the corridor which includes just over eight miles of roadway. This access control plan is meant to optimize access and assist with the existing safety conditions, provide access to adjacent properties, support future development/redevelopment and assist with efficient movement.

This open house is the public’s opportunity to learn about the study, review draft recommendations, ask questions and provide valuable input to help shape final recommendations for the access control plan. Due to on-going health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering or mask while attending the open house.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, project information and materials can be found at https://www.co45plan.com starting January 24 and will be available until February 7. Individuals will be able to review the draft recommendation and complete a comment form to convey questions or concerns to the project team.

For more information or questions regarding the open house, please contact Valerie Vigil, CDOT Permits Program Manager at valerie.vigil@state.co.us. Requests for communication assistance or reasonable accommodations for special needs can be made via email to david.sprague@atkinsglobal.com.

Comments / 0

