The beginning of the new year is a time for setting resolutions and kicking old habits, even for rap stars like Moneybagg Yo, who has announced his intentions to stop drinking lean in 2022 and moving forward. The Memphis native, who scored one of the biggest anthems of last year with his breakout single, “Wockesha,” has decided to put his favorite elixir down for good, news he shared via a post on his Twitter account. “I use to think being sober would f*ck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO