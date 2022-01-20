ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghana blast: Footage captures aftermath of deadly explosion

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are feared dead after a vehicle carrying mining explosives...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Massive explosion in Ghana mining region leaves dozens dead or injured

LONDON -- More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured by a massive explosion that rocked southwestern Ghana on Thursday, authorities said. A vehicle transporting mining explosives between the gold mines of Tarkwa and Chirano in Ghana's Western Region collided with a motorcycle in the small town of Apiate on Thursday afternoon. The truck caught fire from the collision and exploded about 15 minutes later, as residents were gathered around the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Ghana Police Service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Explosion kills 13, flattens village in Ghana mining region

APIATE, Ghana, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana detonated, flattening a rural community, the police said on Friday. Smouldering timber and torn-up sheet metal marked where hundreds of houses had stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Explosives#Police
NBC News

At least 17 killed and dozens injured in Ghana mining truck crash

At least 17 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana collided with a motorcycle, setting off an explosion that flattened a rural community, the government said on Friday. As rescuers combed the site for survivors, videos posted on local...
ACCIDENTS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Massive explosion rocks town in Ghana

A town in Ghana was rocked by a huge explosion Thursday that sent several people to the hospital, the authorities said. The Ghana Police Service announced that the explosion took place around 3 p.m. local time in the town of Appiatse, between Bogoso and Bawdie. Buildings and structures were gutted, and debris was scattered in the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

17 killed, 59 injured by explosion in western Ghana

At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the government said. The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso some 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of the mineral-rich West African country's capital Accra. Footage verified by AFP showed locals rushing towards a raging fire and rising plumes of black smoke to inspect the damage, while rescue workers waded through the rubble to find survivors caught in the devastation and retrieve lifeless bodies. "A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued," Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released overnight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ghana probes massive blast after 13 killed

Ghana's government  on Friday said it was investigating a massive blast involving a truck transporting mining explosives that killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more. In 2017, three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLTV

At least 17 killed in Ghana blast after vehicle carrying explosives hits motorcycle

(CNN) — At least 17 people were killed in a blast in western Ghana on Thursday after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives, according to officials. “The reports that I’m getting from the bureaus, hospitals, is that [there are] roughly about 17 people that have passed away,” Isaac Dasmani, the municipal chief executive for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, told local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ghana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions

APIATE, Ghana, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nancy Nyarko was preparing porridge at her roadside stall near the edge of the village of Apiate in Ghana's western mining region when she heard a loud noise close by. Looking up, she saw a motorbike had collided with a large truck and caught...
AFRICA
BBC

Ghana blast: Fears of many deaths near Bogoso

At least 13 people have been killed in a huge explosion near the town of Bogoso, south-western Ghana. Dozens were also injured in the blast, which happened after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle. An emergency relief effort is underway, and explosion experts were deployed to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

One Person Is Dead, Another Critically Injured After An Explosion At W.R. Meadows In Hampshire

By Sabrina Franza HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — Authorities said at least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following an explosion at a factory on Friday in the Village of Hampshire, located in Kane County. It happened on the 300 block of Industrial Drive at W.R. Meadows, a factory that manufactures asphalt and concrete products. The two workers were cleaning the top of a tank with items used to make products when the explosion occurred. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported two employees were cleaning a tank that holds an unknown chemical. When it exploded, Nancy Markham heard the whole thing from...
HAMPSHIRE, IL
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s parents strike deal with Laundrie family to have her belongings returned

Gabby Petito’s parents have struck a “distribution of property” deal with the Laundrie family to get their daughter’s belongings back once they are released by the FBI.Ms Petito’s personal items left at the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and seized by the FBI after her disappearance will be handed back to her parents, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement. “An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the two families has been reached.“I have no further comment at this time.”It came as Ms Petito’s parents met with the FBI in...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy