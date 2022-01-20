ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Scientist, Molecular Biology – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 6 days ago

They must lead by example and hold themselves and...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
sdbn.org

Research Scientist II – Exact Sciences Corporation – San Diego, CA

Apply qualitative and analytical skills with strong attention to detail. Ability to lift up to 20 pounds for approximately 5% of a typical working day. From Exact Sciences Corporation – Sat, 22 Jan 2022 09:57:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Biology
sdbn.org

Production Artist – Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Carlsbad, CA

An attention to detail and an understanding of project organization. Organize creative and production files in support of final production and DAM archiving. From Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Thu, 20 Jan 2022 03:48:04 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs.
sdbn.org

Value Stream Planner I/II – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

Prior experience in life science, biotechnology industry or process manufacturing industry Understanding of Lean Six Sigma, JIT, Kanban concepts. From PerkinElmer – Fri, 14 Jan 2022 09:12:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
sdbn.org

Principal Bioprocess Plant Engineer | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical, and operational milestones since its formation and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy