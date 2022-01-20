Scientist, Molecular Biology – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical, and operational milestones since its formation and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US.

