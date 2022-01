The PC version of God of War will debut today. On this occasion, the developers released a new trailer, showing impressive support for ultrawide monitors. The day has come for the release of the PC version of God of War, one of the biggest hits of PlayStation 4. The game will be unlocked on Steam at 8 am PT, and the preloads started the day before yesterday. The game will also be available for purchase on Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO