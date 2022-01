The Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) aims to secure the systems that use cyrptocurrencies. The most of risk that exists in the crypto world is in the security of transacting data and currency. There was a need for a framework that addresses the specific challenges and risks presented by the crypto currency world. The standard itself appears to be a control framework, with ten controls and three implementation tiers aimed at security of cryptographic materials. The CCSS is a very broad definition, but it won’t limit its application to specific use-cases.

