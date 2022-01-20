Crème Caramel LA's Foolproof Leche Flan

Whisk together eggs, egg yolk, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a heatproof bowl until smooth; set aside. Cook milk and3/4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan over medium, whisking occasionally, until milk is steaming and sugar is dissolved, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat. Gradually drizzle hot milk mixture into egg mixture, whisking constantly, until well combined. Return mixture to saucepan; cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and begins to bubble, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in chocolate and 2 tablespoons butter until smooth. Divide pudding among 6 (8-ounce) glasses; cover each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cold, 3 hours or up to overnight.
